.Expect Record setting rainfall today and Monday across the region
associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This will likely
produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with
debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge today followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary on Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 4 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the minivan he was driving hit a semi-truck, Meridian police said in a Friday news release. Meridian police said they believe alcohol was involved.
“Driving under the influence affects the entire community and is unsafe for all drivers on the road,” Meridian police said. “If you see an impaired driver, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.”
Almost 40% of all fatal crashes in Idaho are “impaired driver related,” according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Now through Labor Day, over 50 law enforcement agencies across Idaho are stepping up DUI patrols.
“As Idahoans, we want to do the right thing and keep each other safe,” Impaired Driving Program Specialist Lisa Losness said in a release. “We all know drinking and driving can have deadly consequences and so we hope everyone makes a plan for a sober ride home and the police don’t have to intervene.”
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is one of those agencies.
“These crashes and deaths are preventable,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “We can all do our part to help keep communities whole by planning ahead for a sober ride home.”
Labor Day is also the end of the 100 deadliest days, when the state sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes, the transportation department said.
In 2023, preliminary data indicates 152 people have been killed in Idaho crashes — 77 of them since Memorial Day.
Ultimately, there are ways to be safe.
If you are planning on drinking, plan a safe ride home beforehand, Meridian police said, and choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver. Do not let someone you know has been drinking get behind the wheel. Instead, take their keys, and help them get a sober ride home, police said.
“If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride share service, or a sober friend. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver,” the release said. “Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.”
Both Gem County Sheriff's Office and the Emmett Police Department will be participating in the stepped-up monitoring for suspected DUIs.