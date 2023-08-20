ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the minivan he was driving hit a semi-truck, Meridian police said in a Friday news release. Meridian police said they believe alcohol was involved.

“Driving under the influence affects the entire community and is unsafe for all drivers on the road,” Meridian police said. “If you see an impaired driver, contact local law enforcement. Your actions could help save someone’s life.”


