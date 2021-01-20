As Idaho seeks to more quickly vaccinate vulnerable residents, demand for a COVID-19 vaccine "far exceeds" supply in Central District Health, district officials said Thursday. Southwest District Health confirmed that situation in a release on Friday.
Little announced last Tuesday that first responders, educators and correctional staff could start to receive the vaccine as soon as Wednesday, an accelerated timeline, and that Idahoans age 65 and older would be eligible Feb. 1.
However, the state learned Friday it would not see a large increase in doses from the previously announced release of second doses. Instead, the state will see a 2-5% increase in weekly doses received, or about 950 extra doses, according to a department press release.
"Along with other states, Idaho is requesting more accurate, timely, and forward-looking estimates of doses Idaho will receive from the federal government," a Department of Health and Welfare news release said. "DHW has committed to being transparent as we quickly work to support enrolled provider organizations as they vaccinate as many people as possible during this rapidly evolving situation."
District officials are working with community partners to develop a log of businesses and organizations immediately eligible for vaccine. Eligible residents may also contact their provider to schedule an appointment to be immunized. That's what residents 65 and older are encouraged to do, as the health district does not have a waitlist or log process for this group.
As of Thursday, over 41,000 Idahoans had been vaccinated, including 9,700 who'd received their second dose, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
The state expects to receive 20,950 doses each week for the foreseeable future.
Southwest District Health, which oversees six counties including Canyon, has distributed 9,220 doses. It expects to receive 1,750 each week over the next two weeks, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said Friday.
Valor Health in Emmett continues to work with SWDH and Gem County representatives on vaccination events for Tier 2. The second does of the Pfizer vaccine for healthcare workers and first responders is complete. The first dose of the Moderna vaccination became available in the county on Jan. 15. for employees and front-line workers.
"We are moving as fast as we can get the resources," Valor spokesperson Staci Carr said.
Valor reports a drop in the 7-day positivity rate for testing in Emmett, dropping to 15.57 percent through Jan. 14 - down from the rolling 30-day positivity rate which is at 25.24 percent.
Nursing staffing at Valor has been established to provide up to 22 outpatient COVID infusions per week through the end of February.
Thomas Plank, Idaho Press contributed to this report.