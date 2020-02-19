Idaho Job Corps seeks youth with barriers to education, employment

Idaho Job Corps Center staff are looking for income-eligible candidates to fill 70 openings at the state-run facility in Nampa. Idahoans between the ages of 16–24 who are interested in the program, designed to help low-income youth obtain higher education and on-the-job training, should call the center or take a campus tour offered every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Sixty-eight students are enrolled and receiving services. Some are earning their high school diploma or a GED. Others are enrolled as college students at College of Western Idaho and working toward careers in high-growth industries such as nurses, pharmacy techs, welders, information technology specialists, carpenters, HVAC technicians, electricians, engineers and more.
“We’re looking for young Idahoans who are facing barriers to education and employment,” said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier. “Our goal is to remove those barriers, put people on a solid career path, find them technical training and make sure they have a job and an hourly living wage of at least $16 by the time they graduate.”
Discussions are underway with community colleges in Coeur d’ Alene, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to expand the center’s services to young men and women across the state.
“We plan to serve an additional 50 students at each remote location, embedded within the College of Southern Idaho, Eastern Idaho College and North Idaho College,” said Idaho Job Corps Manager Tina Polishchuk, Ed.D. “Our goal is to have finalized agreements by the end of February.”
Services offered at each remote location will be a consolidated version of what’s available at the Centennial campus in Nampa.
Income-eligible students enroll for three to 24 months depending on their career goals and if they choose, complete their high school diploma or receive a GED. A wide variety of social services — health care, counseling, life skills training, transportation access, tuition assistance and other services — are available to help remove barriers to student success and are included, free to the student.
“This program is for everyone,” Student Placement Supervisor Courtney Hudnall said when asked what applicants need to know. She also tells them to apply sooner rather than later.
“We don’t have an endless supply of seats,” Hudnall said. “One young lady wanted to apply for the program, but she doesn’t drive so she asked her cousin for a ride. After they arrived, her driver asked to sit in on her appointment and she agreed. About halfway through, he asked ‘Is this something for me?’”
Once the tour was over, placement staff processed two applications instead of one.
Center staff are also actively recruiting businesses and corporations willing to provide on-the-job training, internships, apprenticeships and job shadowing opportunities. Businesses that wish to become involved should contact Polishchuk at (208) 442-4500 or at tina.polishchuk@labor.idaho.gov.
Idaho’s state-run Job Corps program is funded by a three-year federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Learn more about the program at (208) 442-4500 or visit www.labor.idaho.gov/jobcorps.