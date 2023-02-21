BOISE — The House Judiciary Committee on Friday unanimously approved the “Clean Slate Act,” which would allow records to be sealed for some who commit minor, non-violent offenses.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, and Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley, co-sponsored the bill, which would put in place a mechanism for public records to be shielded for some who committed one offense or multiple offenses that arose from one incident if they have gone at least five years without reoffending.
Rubel cited studies of similar shielding laws across the country that found the people who benefited from them were more likely to find employment and housing and less likely to reoffend.
“People learn their lessons, this is something that keeps them on the straight and narrow,” Rubel told the committee. “The prospect of having that record sealed actually reduces criminal offenses, and once they get it, they don’t want to mess it up.”
Having their records shielded would not erase the charges, and records would still be kept in some law enforcement and court databases, and if the individual reoffends it could still apply to enhanced sentencing. However, public-facing records online would not show the convictions for eligible individuals.
These individuals would include those with a non-violent and non-sexual misdemeanor, or the lowest-level drug possession felony, who have gone at least five years, starting from the completion of their sentence or probation, without reoffending. Certain crimes would be exempt from shielding, including assault, domestic battery, stalking, vehicular manslaughter and others.
Rubel said she worked closely with a group of Idaho prosecutors to determine the list of unsealable offenses; an earlier version of the act was held in committee to add some of the offenses that prosecutors requested.
A court would determine if the person poses a threat to public safety or the safety of past victims when weighing whether to shield records.
University of Michigan law professor J.J. Prescott, who researches shielding laws, testified remotely on Friday that these types of programs help reduce recidivism and improve outcomes for the individuals. He said the two primary causes for recidivism are unemployment and lack of housing, both of which can be improved when public records of a past record are shielded.
“I think passing the bill is likely to improve public safety in Idaho,” Prescott said.
Kate Haas, on behalf of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, cited studies that found the beneficiaries of these types of programs are four times less likely than the average citizen to commit a crime.
“These are not people who are reoffending,” Haas said. “They have spent that five years really proving themselves.”
Rep. Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa, said he knows “good families” in a shelter who have a hard time finding housing because of a past record.
“Especially in practice right now, landlords can be pretty choosy, it’s in their favor,” Wroten said, “and so those are often the last people to be chosen.”
Handy told the committee he makes a point of hiring people with past felonies to give them another chance. He said many people, no matter how long it has been since they committed the crime, still get treated differently.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, before the vote, said, “We all probably have people we know who would fall in this category … when we demonstrate an ability to improve and continue to contribute to society, these are the sort things I would hope we would support.”
The bill will go to the House for a full debate and vote.