Mournful bagpipes began Idaho’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony on Thursday.
Firefighters and families from all over Idaho came together in memory of the state’s fallen firefighters, remembering the brave men and women who have died in the line of duty. The ceremony was held at The Grove Hotel.
Kent Gilbertson and Tom Pawek were specifically honored after their deaths last year; their names will be added to the memorial wall at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park just west of downtown.
“Our goal is to never have to add another name to that wall,” Gov. Brad Little said. “Our goal is to ultimately be in a position to where this piece of legislation that I’m about to sign is not necessary.”
Legislation was passed to recognize mental illness and mental injury as workers’ compensation, providing partial medical care to public safety personnel who need help with their mental health. But that was repealed in 1997, head lobbyist Grant Hamilton said.
“For the last 20 years, we’ve had the ability to have mental injuries. They had been covered under workers’ comp, but they had to be associated with a physical injury,” he said.
In 2019, the legislation was passed, so firefighters and other public safety personnel can submit mental injury claims. On Thursday, Little signed legislation eliminating the sunset on the 2019 legislation.
To Hamilton, getting therapy paid for is just the beginning of the legislation’s benefits.
“The best part about legislation is breaking down the barrier of firefighters, police, fire and EMS and telling them it’s OK to not be OK,” Hamilton said.
Since its passing in 2019, 67 claims have been submitted.
“That’s 67 people who said it was OK to go get help. Those people weren’t getting help before 2019 — they were hiding it,” Hamilton said.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Out of those 67 people, 35 claims were accepted, costing $1.5 million from the state insurance fund in three years, Hamilton said. Money, Hamilton said, was the whole reason the legislation in 2019 had a sunset on it.
Mental trauma in fire departments is something all too familiar to fire chiefs, including Travis Myklebust, chief of the Lewiston Fire Department. Losing one of his firefighters in a non-work related accident was “one of the toughest moments” of his career.
After various speakers took the podium on Thursday, a silver bell rang with every name read in memoriam. People in the ballroom were captivated by the solemn sound symbolizing a firefighter’s return to headquarters.
“Having Tom and Kent’s family here and looking at them is — I get all choked up,” Rob Shoplock, president of the professional firefighters of Idaho, said. “We have another firefighter in the crowd who is dying of cancer right now. Just a ton of emotions. It’s sad to know that people sacrifice so much for a career.”
Losses aside, Shoplock says fire departments in Idaho have come a long way — part of that includes having memorial ceremonies.
“We have come into a time where it’s OK to talk about stuff,” Shoplock said. “When I started 25 years ago, you didn’t ever shed a tear or show weakness because you were really like, ‘Don ’t be that guy,’ and now we have very good open dialogue and communication. Someone gets a bad call and neighboring departments call over to check on you.”
Crews all over Idaho have started valuing mental health more than they used to, Shoplock said, resulting in fewer crew members turning to things like drugs and alcohol and more seeking out therapists.
Memorial ceremonies like this remind Shoplock of all the firefighters they’ve lost — some closer than others.
“My best friend, who was the best man in my wedding, is on the wall. I get choked up talking about it. He died 10 years ago this year, just seeing his name is hard,” Shoplock said.
The grief never quite leaves him, which is motivation to honor his friend and his family.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Shoplock said.