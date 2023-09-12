Closing Bowling Alley in Emmett

For better than 50 years, a bowling alley has been in this location in Emmett. It has closed, primarily due to an inability to obtain adequate staffing, according KT’s Lanes owners. The property has been sold but the new purchaser has not confirmed reports that the building will be razed and replaced with a new small office and retail shop strip mall. Staffing issues remain a concern for numerous Emmett businesses, restricting hours of operation and delaying plans to expand or launch new ventures.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Originally published Sept. 7 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.High turnover rates and the supply and cost of workers are among the top concerns for Idaho employers, according to a new report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Department of Labor released the results of its inaugural Idaho Employer Business Climate Survey for 2023. The survey is meant to measure the top concerns for Idaho businesses and understand leadership demographics, remote work trends and future growth expectations among Idaho employers.


