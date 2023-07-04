The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee unanimously voted Wednesday, June 28, to call on the Idaho Legislature to reinstate the presidential primary election.
Democratic legislators supported the consolidation of Idaho’s presidential primary and other primary elections to save public dollars while allowing voter participation during the 2023 legislative session. As the bill moved through the legislature, a drafting flaw eliminating the March primary rather than moving it to May was discovered. A correction, in the form of a “trailer bill,” was introduced to uphold the intent of the original legislation. However, it was rejected by far-right Republicans as the Legislature was set to adjourn.
“The elimination of the presidential primary brings an unwelcome outcome for voters: we must now revert to an outdated caucus system. While the original legislation was meant to increase participation, the opposite will now occur. Rather than heading to their normal polling location to cast a ballot, Idahoans will have to travel much further, arrive at a set time, and potentially sit through hours of deliberation. For many voters — especially working people, the elderly, and families with young kids — these barriers will prevent them from having a say in the presidential nomination process,” said Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea.
The call to reinstate the presidential primary follows a vote by the Idaho Republican State Central Committee to hold a special session to address the issue before October 1. If it is not resolved by that date, Republicans plan to hold caucuses.
“Our democracy works best when more people can participate, not fewer. The way to ensure Idaho voters — of every party — have their say in our presidential nomination process is to hold a special legislative session and reinstate the presidential primary election. It is now up to Gov. Little and Republican leadership to take action.”