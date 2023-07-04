Lauren Necochea

The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee unanimously voted Wednesday, June 28, to call on the Idaho Legislature to reinstate the presidential primary election.

Democratic legislators supported the consolidation of Idaho’s presidential primary and other primary elections to save public dollars while allowing voter participation during the 2023 legislative session. As the bill moved through the legislature, a drafting flaw eliminating the March primary rather than moving it to May was discovered. A correction, in the form of a “trailer bill,” was introduced to uphold the intent of the original legislation. However, it was rejected by far-right Republicans as the Legislature was set to adjourn.


