Via a virtual press conference on April 22, Gov. Brad Little and a consortium of industry, government, and education leaders launched Idaho Codes, an online computer science course to teach junior high and high school students statewide how to build websites and develop apps.
Currently Idaho students in grades 7-12 can access Coding Foundations, a course that offers 120 hours of self-paced, professional-grade CS curriculum that teaches them how to code in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. No prior coding experience is required.
Students have access to instructional videos 24/7, online mentor support is available, and there are a variety of benchmarks, including quizzes, projects, and a final exam. Those who complete the course can earn high school and/or college credits and secure mentorship opportunities.
The course typically costs $200, but thanks to donations from the Åcahand Foundation and St. Luke’s Health System in partnership with the STEM Action Center, the first 1,200 students to register will get their fees waived.
Enrollment is open at IdahoCodes.org.
According to Gov. Little, computing literacy is important to the State of Idaho.
“Job opportunities in computer science will continue to grow, and introducing our students to computer science early on will expose them to real-world experiences and strengthen critical thinking skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” Gov. Little said.
Idaho Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, who played a key role in making this opportunity available to Gem State students, concurs.
“When I discovered this program, I was thrilled to introduce it to Idaho industry because the skills acquired through Idaho Codes are both quantifiable and recognizable in today’s job market,” Rep. DeMordaunt said. “As a mom of two high school students, I wanted this learning opportunity for my kids and every student in Idaho.”
The Idaho Technology Council is spearheading the industry-led initiative in partnership with the STEM Action Center. Although Idaho Codes helps fulfill the increased need for high-quality at-home learning opportunities that has followed in the wake of COVID-19, ITC founder and CEO Jay Larsen said the program was in development well before the coronavirus emerged.
“I’m really excited about Idaho Codes,” Larsen said. “Computer science is going to be very important in these students’ lives and it’s important they have a good understanding of it, because everything we have today is run by code. You can take this course anywhere as long as you have Internet access, which is crucial in a mostly rural state like Idaho. And students who don’t have sufficient bandwidth or are otherwise unable to get online can reach out to us for help.”
Dr. Angela Hemingway, executive director of the STEM Action Center, said the course is an excellent match for Idaho.
“Idaho Codes is aligned to our computer science standards and to industry outcomes,” Dr. Hemingway said. “Students will learn everything from foundational HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to how to build a website. Computing literacy is the backbone of our digital economy and computer science continues to be one of the most in-demand college degrees. Computing is used throughout many careers — including most of Idaho’s top-10 hot jobs — and CS careers are the number-one source of all new wages in the country.”
Truckstop.com CEO Paris Cole, who chairs ITC’s executive committee, agrees computer literacy is important, so he approached his boss, philanthropist Scott Moscrip, about investing in Idaho Codes via the Truckstop.com founder’s charity, the Åcahand Foundation.
“There is a real need for students today to have a level of computer literacy, and Idaho Codes does that and more,” Cole said. “As I think about the rising workforce I need to support Truckstop.com, I’d love to have more students have that ability to code. So from my perspective this is a wonderful program for our students and for our state and for the technology industry in Idaho.”
Rick Folkerson, president and executive director of Success in Education, said the need for high school graduates with computer science skills has never been greater.
“Upwards of 60 percent of the technology jobs that will be available by 2025 have not even been identified yet, meaning there are jobs that are coming that nobody knows about that will require coding and programming skills,” Folkerson said. “We’re literally just scratching the surface, and for us to not have students prepared for the rigors of basic, fundamental coding and programing is really a detriment to their long-term success.”
The course is even a great opportunity for students whose career goals don’t include coding, according to St. Luke’s vice president and CIO Reid Stephan, who serves on ITC’s board of trustees.
“There’s this traditional mindset that coding is for a computer geek, and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Stephan said. “The reality is you can take a coding class without having this career goal of being a software developer, programmer, or coder. A coding class teaches you great skills that translate to a lot of other aspects to your life. It teaches you problem-solving skills, how to be creative, and to be tenacious and stick with a problem until you solve it instead of giving up.
“Coding is a common language that touches every aspect of our lives, and Idaho Codes will help develop a generation of people who aren’t scared of it. We have to give them some basic tools so they can succeed in this new digital world that we have.”