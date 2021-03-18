SMITHS FERRY – A national rock slide expert has evaluated the slide that took place March 15 on Idaho Highway 55 and determined the road between Smiths Ferry and the Rainbow Bridge should remain closed at least through Sunday, March 21 for safety reasons.
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is working diligently to safely open the road to traffic and will monitor conditions through the weekend during the forecasted storms. Working with experts, ITD will review conditions in advance of next week and provide another update Sunday afternoon, so travelers can make appropriate plans.
“Safety of the traveling public, as well as the crews who are on site, is our top priority,” said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager. “These decisions are not taken lightly. We understand this road closure is not ideal and are working extensively to reopen the road as soon as safely feasible.”
ITD continues to advise motorists to use U.S. 95 as an alternate route. Travelers can also stay informed by texting ALERTS to 833-480-0255 to sign up for updates.