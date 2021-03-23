Starting Wednesday, March 24, Idaho Highway 55 will have daily openings to one lane of alternating traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed outside these hours. Travelers can expect at least 15 minute delays during this time. Crews will be actively monitoring the rock outcropping and are prepared to close the road immediately if weather or hillside conditions change. ITD recommends travelers, especially large vehicles, RVs, and trucks pulling trailers, still use U.S. 95 as the alternate route.
“We want to thank the public for their patience as we respond to this rock slide,” said Caleb Lakey, ITD District Engineer. “Our ITD personnel and contractor crews have worked nights and weekends to open the road and protect the public. While this is a major milestone, we recognize that there is still significant effort required to resolve this issue.”
ITD is working alongside national slide experts and finalizing plans to safely remove the remaining rock outcropping, which will require additional full road closures. These closures will likely begin in the next seven days. More information about the closures will be provided as it is available. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, visit Idaho 511, and pay close attention to the message boards on ID-55.