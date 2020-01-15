"I Voted" sticker design winner announced

An Idaho high school student was announced last week as the winner of the “I Voted” Sticker Contest commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Samantha Robson, a junior at Kuna High School was recognized for her winning design at the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks (IACRC) Elections Conference in Boise, Idaho. At the event, Robson was honored with a signed Governor’s proclamation presented by First Lady Teresa Little.
The contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage in 2020 was sponsored by IACRC and Idaho Women 100. The contest received over 100 entries from across the state of Idaho. Robson’s winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout the State of Idaho for all elections in 2020, including the Presidential Preference Primary in March, the May Primary Election, the November Presidential Election and any consolidated elections.
The Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified on August 18, 1920. Idaho was the fourth state to allow women the right to vote in 1896, prior to the adoption of the 19th amendment. Today, women make up a majority of the electorate in Idaho.
The Idaho Women 100 campaign is a celebration and commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. With its partners, the campaign works to advance women’s leadership and civic engagement throughout the state. For more information, visit IdahoWomen100.com.