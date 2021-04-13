Former Emmett Middle School Principal Robert Hyde will be Emmett High School’s principal for the 2021-22 school year. The Board of Trustees approved the hire Monday night.
Hyde, a long-time Emmett resident and 1985 Huskie graduate, has been Eagle High School’s vice principal for the past 6 years, and returns to the Emmett School District where he served 8 years as EMS Principal and 8 years as a teacher and Dean of Students at EHS.
“I’m just excited,” said Hyde, an Emmett High School alum and local resident. “It’s like coming home … it’s a full circle. It’s been a lifetime dream to return to Emmett High School.”
A nine-member committee interviewed three finalists and Superintendent Craig Woods recommended Hyde for hire. Woods said Hyde was the unanimous choice.
“We determined that Mr. Hyde would be the best person to build on what Mr. (Wade) Carter has done the past 12 years at Emmett High School.
Carter announced last month that he was taking a new job in the district as principal for Emmett’s Remote Academy.
“Being an Emmett native who has worked in both the Emmett and West Ada school districts, Mr. Hyde brings with him a deep knowledge and love for our community and a broad set of skills and experiences gained both here and elsewhere,” Board Chairman Hoss White said.
“Most importantly, he is passionate about kids,” White added. “The combination of deep hometown roots, experience in Emmett and beyond, and dedication to students makes him an excellent addition to the team. I’m thrilled that Mr. Hyde will be carrying on the tradition of excellent leadership at Emmett High School.”
Hyde said high school was a great experience for him, learning from the school’s leaders and mentors and he is excited to return and hopefully do the same for future graduates.
Hyde outlined his vision in his application: “Emmett High School requires strong collaboration between students, staff, parents and the community. Creating a vision takes multiple perspectives and input. It is imperative that all teachers believe that each student can and will succeed.
“A safe and secure learning environment is mandatory for all students. Student relationships with teachers, coaches and counselors should enhance their commitment to education and their future.”
Hyde further wrote: “Programs and initiatives may come and go, but the investment and relationships of the teachers and staff are key to a successful learning environment.”
As an administrator, Hyde said he understands the importance of being a “thoughtful listener, outstanding collaborator, a gifted problem solver, a proficient communicator and a caring leader.”
Woods said Hyde had a good track record at Emmett Middle School where he led reform that was tied directly to raising student achievement.
Hyde has a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University, a master’s and an education leadership specialist’s degree from University of Idaho.