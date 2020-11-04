Huskies shutout Minico to advance to State quarters

Emmett may have been the second seed when the 4A State Football playoffs began last week, but the Huskies looked anything but that as they struggled against an under-rated Minico Spartan for the opening 24 minutes.
The second half, however — as has been the storyline most all season — belonged to the Huskies as they rolled up a 35-0 shutout and advanced.
Emmett will host Blackfoot at 7 p.m. this Friday at Huskie Stadium. Fan attendance is expected to remain under the Stage 3 protocols with attendance limited to 25 percent of capacity. Tickets will be available through a player and student allotment formula in advance.
Live audio streaming of the game will be available through Idahosports.com
Some fans may have thought that by virtue of the seeding, Emmett should have had an easy time of it Friday against the visiting Spartans. They had anything but. The young team out of Rupert in southcentral Idaho, put together a strong running attack early that kept a field position advantage throughout most of the first half.
Defensively the Spartans would bend a little in the middle of the field, but four times they held the Huskies inside the Minico 40 on fourth-down situations. The high-scoring Emmett offense finally found pay dirt with just 82 second remaining in the half on a five-yard Westyn Smith drive through the line.
Emmett coach Rich Hargitt has been playing the underdog card all season. It appears to have worked to this point as the Huskies have posted an 8-2 record so far this season after a combined four wins the previous two years. A lot of Hargitt’s reasoning has been the obvious – with Emmett having the smallest enrollment in the 4A classification a sheer numbers game is not in its favor.
While most teams are able to platoon the majority of their players to either an offensive or defensive set, well over half of the Emmett starters see action on both sides of the ball. Ironically, the second half when exhaustion and the wear and tear of playing both ways should see Emmett wearing down, the Huskies have actually excelled. Only three times this season have they led at halftime.
Even in the opening round win over Minico, the Huskies could only muster a 6-0 halftime lead and seemed to be having difficulties handling the larger bodies on the Spartan lines. The second half saw the Emmett lines – each offensive and defensive — imposing their will. Offensively opening big holes and defensively shutting down Minico’s vaunted running attack. Forced to the air, the young Spartans were pressured into errant throws and threw three interceptions.
In the third quarter Smith found a gaping hole to burst 24 yards for a 12-0 lead. The burst came on the first play after Smith had batted a Minico pass into the air that was intercepted by lineman Layne Feasel-Dalton.
Two minutes later it was quarterback Caden Young eluding defenders for a 45-yard scoring scramble. After Jon Fleming’s second interception of a Minico pass, Young bested himself with a season-long 61-yard run and tossed a two-point conversion to Axel Sanchez to make it 28-0 early in the fourth.
Smith added his third touchdown of the night from 6-yards out later in the quarter. Emmett’s Chelsea Brennan then became the second girl in Idaho high school football history to score in a varsity football game when she drilled the extra point for the final 35-0 margin.
Smith gained 144 yards on 24 carries while Young had a season high 190 yards rushing on just 15 carries. Caseyn Pearson grabbed six of Young’s twelve completions for 75 yards
On several occasions this season Hargitt’s claim of being the underdog has been a little thin. While picked to finish 5th in the SIC in the preseason coaches polls, Emmett’s league opening win at Bishop Kelly changed some of those opinions.
But now, as the Huskies try to go where they never have before – the 4A semi-finals and beyond – the underdog role still fits. According to the media poll released before the playoffs began, Emmett was ranked fourth. Behind this week’s opponent Blackfoot, #2. A win would pit them likely in a home game next week against #3 Bishop Kelly. Waiting as a potential State Championship foe is perennial 4A power and #1 ranked Skyline of Idaho Falls.
But what lies down the road doesn’t matter if Emmett can’t get past a brutally physical Blackfoot team.
“They are very good. VERY GOOD,” said Hargitt. “They are in the mix every year and have a long tradition of very physical football. They have a great defense, an All-State bulldozer of a running back and they have a 300 pound lineman.”
The Broncos only loss this season was a 14-3 decision at the hands of Skyline. They haven’t surrendered more than 14 points in a game since early September. Last week against Vallivue they pounded the Falcons in the trenches with a hammer-like running game to pull away in the second half, 42-12.
“We won’t be able to get away with a less than stellar first half and hope to win Friday,” Hargitt said. “We have no room left for a slow start and will still need a strong finish.”
4A Opening Round
Skyline 49, Twin Falls 0
Nampa 44, Middleton 42
Moscow 45, Jerome 7
Sandpoint 30, Hillcrest 27
Emmett 35, Minico 0
Blackfoot 42, Vallivue 12
Century 17, Lakeland 14
Bishop Kelly 35, Pocatello 0
4A QUARTERFINALS
Nampa @ Skyline
Moscow @ Sandpoint
Blackfoot @ Emmett
Bishop Kelly @ Century