Huskie football is State-bound

For the first time in three-years, Emmett High will be returning to the 4A State Football Championship playoffs. The Huskies secured a spot in the 16-team field Friday night with a less-dominant-than-expected 33-28 win at Columbia. The win assured no worst than the fourth position from the SIC into the playoffs. The Huskies have bigger plans in sight, however.
“We will have to do better than that if we want to win the league title,” Emmett coach Rich Hargitt said after the game. “I thought we were very inconsistent tonight. That is on me. I let the kids back off of weights a bit this week and tried to grab a little rest anticipating next week. I didn’t think the team was looking ahead but perhaps I sort of did that for them.”
With the win and wins by Bishop Kelly over Vallivue and Middleton over Nampa, the Huskies can claim a share of the Southern Idaho Conference regular season title with a road win at Vallivue on Friday. Even if Emmett were to have to share the league title with Bishop Kelly at the end of the week the Huskies would be the top seed from the District due to a 40-34 win in Boise in September. That would mean hosting a first-round game at least.
A loss to the Falcons would likely mean Emmett would have to traverse the state for four weeks to get a shot at a State title.
“There is certainly a lot of difference between being a top two or three seed and being somewhere down in the seedings,” said Hargitt. “We have to go into Vallivue this week totally focused on getting that SIC top seed and a home game or games in the playoffs.”
Friday night it looked for a time that Emmett wouldn’t have to worry about the Falcons. When Columbia came out of the gate and used a couple of deep pass plays to take a 14-0 lead the visions of a SIC crown looked pretty out of focus.
The Huskies entered the game ranked fifth in the 4A ranks in Idaho. Columbia was still trying to find its footing after starting the season two-weeks later than Emmett. A 58-yard drive on its first possession got the Wildcats off to a solid start. An interception of a Caden Young downfield bomb on the Huskies first possession kept Columbia in good field position and a 40-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Matt Davis to Isaac Phillips had the visitors in a hole.
Trailing early has not been a rarity for Emmett this season. The only game that they have not trailed in the first half this year was the abbreviated 35-0 win at Caldwell. That confidence seemed to come back on Emmett’s next possession as the Huskies drop 80 yards in 11 plays – all on the ground – to score on a 16-yard Westyn Smith scamper.
Columbia didn’t blink, however. Davis found Phillips again, this time from 26 yards out to make it 21-7 with 8 minutes left in the first half. That has about when the Emmett offense has stepped up throughout the season and it did so again Friday.
Behind the bruising running of Smith and the chaotic scrambles of Young, and 81-yard drive ended with a 22 yard Smith score. The Emmett defense then locked down on the Wildcats and got the ball back at its own 34 with just over a minute before halftime. Plenty of time as this time Young went to the air for a big gainer to Smith and then saw receiver Caseyn Pearson take a teardrop away from a Columbia defender and fall into the endzone as time ran out. The extra point attempt failed but Emmett was back within 21-20 and would get the second half kickoff.
That’s a scenario Hargitt looks for every change he gets. “I want the ball to start the second half. That’s the half we are primed to exert ourselves and we know we can make a statement there.”
The Huskies did not score on their opening possession of the second half but they were able to establish better field position than they had in the first half and took their first lead in the game midway through the third quarter on a one-yard Young keeper.
The defense then put on the superman cape. Emmett forced Columbia to a three and out and Young found Pearson again, this time in the back of the endzone with a 31-yard completion., making it 33-21. The Wildcats turned the ball over on downs on their next possession but a second Young interception was returned to the Huskie 19 and Davis found Phillips for a third time on the next play to pull within five with still eight minutes remaining.
An Emmett three and out and Columbia came back for the upset. The Wildcats got it to the Emmett six but could not convert on a fourth down. Emmett then utilized the legs of Smith and Young to run out the clock.
“I thought for playing as sporadic as we did offensively, we made the plays we needed to get the win,” Hargitt said. “It wasn’t pretty but the kids came up big when they had to.”
Smith accounted for 184 rushing yards on 34 carries, and 37 receiving yards on two catches. Young ran for 120 yards on 20 carries and added 113 yards through the air. Smith is now has over 1,200 yards rushing and nearly 300 yards receiving through eight games.
The offense will have to be on its toes from the kickoff to the final gun this week in Caldwell.
“This sets up to be a blood bath – an intensely physical game,” Hargitt said. “That’s the way we both play our best ball and we both need this one.”
Vallivue also has a spot in the playoffs clinched but their seeding range appears to be 3 or 4 from the SIC. A Vallivue win could even force a rematch between the two the following week in the playoffs if you project out the MaxPreps ratings that will be used to seed the 16-team field.
“I am proud of what we have done so far this year,” Hargitt said. “But this one can make all the difference in the world as to how far you can go in the playoffs. You don’t really want to play a conference foe again right away and perhaps we can avoid that with a win Friday.”