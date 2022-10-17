September Housing Market Graphic

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The rolling 12-month median sales price for Gem County home sales was $484,225 in September 2022, a 33.5% increase from the year before. Due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in the area, we use a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends.

Listings have spent more time on the market, averaging 36 days in September 2022 compared to 18 days a year ago. These longer market times have allowed more housing inventory to accumulate, giving buyers more options to choose from. There were 135 available homes for purchase at the end of the month, an increase of 31.1% compared to September 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments