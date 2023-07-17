Horses and west nile

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Temperatures are rising and the number of reports of positive tests of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus are climbing too. Several tests have been reported in Canyon County. To date, no positive tests have been reported in Gem County, but the risk is always present and the impact of an infection can be devastating — particularly in horses.

The Gem County Mosquito Abatement District is continuously monitoring and testing for the virus, but recommends that horse owners take additional precautions to protect their animals. Here is some of their information:


Recommended for you

Load comments