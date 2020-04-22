Homes continue to sell in Gem County

March continues to be a strong sales month for homes in Gem County according to information released by the Boise Regional REALTORS last week.
There were 24 homes that sold in Gem County in March 2020, the same number that sold in March 2019. This left 41 new and existing/resale homes available for sale at the end of the month, up 5.1% from a year ago.
The median sales price for home sales reached $250,435, an increase of 20.5% over the same month last year. The report uses a rolling 12-month median sales price to get a better idea of the overall trends due to the smaller number of transactions that occur in Gem County.
Pending sales (or homes under contract) measures buyer demand, while inventory (or homes for sale) measures supply. The relationship between these two metrics is reported as Months Supply of Inventory (or MSI), which was at 1.7 months in March 2020, a decrease of 10.5% from March 2019. A balanced market — not favoring buyers or sellers — is typically when MSI is between 4-6 months of supply. MSI below four months is usually more favorable to sellers, while MSI above six months is usually more favorable to buyers.
The Boise Regional REALTORS have received a lot of questions as to how the housing market might be affected by Idaho’s stay-home order, which went into effect on March 25th and has now been extended through April 30. .
Real estate was deemed essential under the statewide stay-home order, allowing many home sales that were in process to close as scheduled. This minimized the short-term impact on sales.
According to the REALTORS association “when looking at the monthly statistics for March, it’s important to keep in mind that many of the homes that closed last month went under contract before the restrictions went into place. We will continue to watch the market regularly, but until we are a bit further out from the stay-home order going into effect, we cannot say what impact this may or may not have on the Gem County housing market.”
Michelle Bailey, BRR’s 2020 President, had this to add, “While the local real estate market has not come to a full stop as some had feared, now more than ever, it is important for consumers to understand their financial and housing options based their own personal and unique circumstances.”
According to the BRR release, “through local, state, and national efforts, REALTORS® have been working to protect property owners and small business owners by advocating for them to be included in the CARES Act, keeping real estate essential to ensure ongoing transactions could be completed, providing information about mortgage assistance and how to avoid scams, and guiding those who have to rent, buy, or sell a home during this time on ways to keep themselves and their properties as safe as possible.”
“Please contact a REALTOR®, a mortgage lender, or your mortgage servicer – the company to which you send your payment to each month – if you need help or if you have questions,” added Bailey.
More information is available under the Resources for Property Owners and Resources for Renters sections of Boise Regional REALTORS® Coronavirus Response website.
The April Market Report released in mid-May will have more data reflecting market activity under the statewide stay-home order. For a more up-to-date pulse of the local market, visit the BRR Weekly Market Snapshot page.