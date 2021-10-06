A week of spirited contests and community outreach by students at Emmett High culminated on Friday with the annual Homecoming Parade through downtown Emmett and a successful 53-8 win over Caldwell in the Homecoming Game.
The traditional parade route goes down Main Street to Emmett City Park where the parade encounters an animated gathering of elementary school students. The students are bused into the location due a donation from the AAA Huskie Boosters organization. The route then proceeds down S. Johns to 4th Street where it then passes the Emmett Middle School where those older students are gathered outside to insert their voices in the Homecoming celebration.
Traditionally many of the high school athletes would get off their floats and form a high-five column up and down the street, directly interacting with the young fans. For the second year, no direct contact between the high school students and elementary students was allowed due to COVID-19 precautions.
While school COVID transmission rates have remained relatively low, overall transmission rates in Gem County have continued to rise to the highest levels since December 2020.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The sun-drenched Friday parade and game provided a spirited lift as the community continues to address the COVID threats.