The third annual Cory Holm Memorial Heart and Hustle softball tournament beat back COVID-19 challenges and traditional August heat to again post a solid investment in the Emmett sports community.
This year’s event added another $13,500 into the foundation funds that go to support baseball scholarships at Treasure Valley Community College and a host of youth activities in Emmett. Fifteen softball teams from throughout the valley participated over three days to decide a champion.
BK of Boise took home the title, unseating two-time champion Tom’s Cabin. BK defeated a local team, Respect the Game (RTG) in the finals after RTG ousted Tom’s Cabin in the semis.
In addition to the funds raised, enhanced by the generous donations of product and services from the community, tournament organizers were excited about the overall turnout for the event. Games were held at the 12th Street Hopwell Field and at the Emmett Middle School.
“It is such a good feeling to keep Cory’s memory from being forgotten,” tournament director Kari Dietz said. Dietz’ son Cory passed away in 2018 from complications of paralysis that he suffered in a baseball accident in 2012 while attending TVCC. Cory was a 2010 graduate of Emmett High.
That memory will continue with the funding of two or three scholarships at TVCC this coming school year. Additional funds are designated for the construction of an athletic press box at Emmett High School’s baseball field to be named in Cory’s honor.