Holiday Magic Parade winners announced

The Gem County Recreation District has announced the winners of the Holiday Magic on Main Street Lighted Parade which graced downtown Emmett, Saturday, Nov. 30.
The Grand Prize was awarded to KCE Repair.
Top finishers in each of the categories were:
Government – Gem County EMS, Emmett City Fire, Idaho Army National Guard.
Vehicle – Elf on the Shelf, Flivver Farm.
Float – Payette River Doodles, Barn Buddies 4-H Club, Valor Health.
Horses – Idaho Miniature Horse Club, Night Riders, Desiree Smith
Also receiving recognition for their entries were: Cooper Truck, Heather & Monica, Gem County Stargazers, Seven Springs Ranch, Black Canyon Farms, Wagon Wheel 4-H Club, Wild West 4-H Club, Gem County Fire, Let Freedom Ring, Miss Idaho Jr. High America, GCRD Cheer & Tumbling and the Emmett High Marching Band.
Through the Santa’s One Stop Shop at the GCRD center on Main St., financial support and food contributions were raised to support the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.