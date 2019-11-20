Holiday Cheer Time!

The Valley of Plenty has always distinguished itself with a supportive and compassionate nature. It steps up to a higher plain during the Holiday season and this year appears to be no exception.
The month of November in Emmett seems to gear up for giving before it loses itself in the buying frenzy of Black Friday.
This weekend features a number of opportunities to contribute to the Christmas Cheer program of the Emmett Valley Fellowship Coalition (EVFC). Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Firetruck will engage the community at both Albertsons and Bi-Mart to collect toys and food that will be used in the baskets given in December.
The Christmas Cheer baskets will be assembled on Dec. 7 and distributed from a central operations point at the Mitchell Industrial Complex (former Boise Cascade mill site) on Dec. 14. Families desiring to receive baskets can apply through WICAP, 213 E. Main St. and at the EVFC pantry or dinner, 3:15 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The EVFC will be providing a special Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 26. Thanksgiving meat will also be distributed that day at the pantry, 719 S. Johns Ave. Due to the anticipated high number of people expected for the dinner, and limited parking space at the Senior Center, The Cottages of Emmett is providing shuttle bus service from the park and ride lot near the Fairgrounds to the dinner. The shuttle will run from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Several businesses in town have added food and clothing drives to their schedules this week and in the coming weeks to allow citizens the opportunity to share in the midst of shopping. A senior project hat-glove-sock drive is popping up in several Emmett business. A Festival of Trees in the 4-H Building at the Gem County Fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday will raise funds to support Operation Teen Elf.