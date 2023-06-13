The Cherry Festival Carnival doesn’t open until Wednesday, but by then thousands of Gem County residents will have already been pulled into a nine week span of activities that has something for everyone.
It appears that the weekend before Cherry Festival is becoming an attractive time to stage other major events in the community, touching a wide variety of interests.
The Summer Classic Livestock Show at the Gem County Fairgrounds set the wave into motion last Thursday with the launch of the four-day event. In only its third season, the Summer Classic has become one of the largest youth multiple livestock shows and exhibitions in the western U.S. Four days, with each dedicated to specific species of sheep, swine, goats and cattle, provide 4-H and FFA students from throughout the region a chance to receive expert judging and guidance with their animals.
Hundreds of participants from eight states were on hand for one if not all four days. The event is designed to get youthful exhibitors a jump start on the busy summer fair circuit.
And the Gem Summer Classic wasn’t the only thing going on at the Fairgrounds.
Friday and Saturday night Black Canyon Raceway opened with two-nights of go-cart racing. Sunday the Gem State Rodeo brought its double arena configuration to the grandstands for the first of two junior rodeos scheduled in Emmett this summer.
Saturday saw the reemergence of Wings and Wheels at the Emmett Airport. The annual event that showcases both aircraft and automobiles and includes a “fly-in” of vintage air planes has traditionally been held in late April but has run into weather challenges the past few years. It finally found an opening in the clouds on Saturday and it prompted a solid turnout of nearly 100 planes and cars. (See more on Wings and Wheels on page B1 of this edition of the Messenger Index).
This week, of course, is the 88th edition of Emmett’s Cherry Festival, with a jam-packed schedule of activities centered around Emmett City Park, but with several attached events near by — such as the Valley of Plenty Quilt Show at the Emmett Nazarene Church and the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the Senior Center on Saturday.
The Fairgrounds will be hosting a Father’s Day truck pull on Friday and a demolition derby on Saturday, scheduled around the Cherry Festival Parade so you don’t have to miss anything.
And it doesn’t stop this weekend.
You can find events scattered throughout the community every week for the next several, including the debut of racing at the Blue Valor Motorplex at the old Boise Cascade Mill site sometime in July.
Don’t miss the spectacular Fireworks on the Fourth at the Gem Island Sports Complex.
Of course, no one can miss the Show & Shine car show and Cruise Night on July 15.
Coming yet this summer are a string of events at the Fairgrounds including Match Horse Races and a three-day Monster Truck Rally in July. And of course the last few days of July and the first week of August will bring the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo. This year’s fair looks to have perhaps a record number of 4-H and FFA participants. It also will feature a return of the Bike Rodeo (on Thursday, Aug. 3) to precede the two days of Idaho Cowboy Association sanctioned professional rodeo on Aug. 4 — 5). The Wednesday, Aug. 2 grandstand show is rumored to be the debut of a “logger’s rodeo” though details are yet to be released.
All that — and we haven’t even talked about the fishing, boating and floating that is yet to come this summer once the river flows diminish from current high and unsafe levels. Likely not until around the 4th of July. All camp grounds are open for business throughout the county, though awareness of weather conditions and flash flooding potential is strongly encouraged.