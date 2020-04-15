Highway 52 and Washington Ave project set to roll

Look for more construction cones and barrels to spring up on Idaho Highway 52 and Washington Avenue through downtown Emmett this week.
According to the Idaho Department of Transportation “the current pavement has reached the end of its service life. The pavement rehabilitation includes milling the old road surface, replacing it with new pavement, and upgrading ADA (Americans with Disabilities) facilities, including crosswalks and adding a sidewalk in front of KT Lanes Bowling Alley.”
Construction will start this week near the intersection of ID-52 and ID-16 near South Boise Avenue, and continue on Washington Avenue to approximately Carson Street near the Payette River. It is scheduled to be complete in early summer.
During construction, expect the following:
n Work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. up to seven days a week.
n Businesses will have at least one access point throughout the project.
n Drivers should anticipate a temporary gravel road surface during construction activities.
n No on-street parking will be permitted in the work zone.
n Sidewalk access and pedestrian detours will be signed.
n Flaggers may also guide motorists through the work zone during some phases of construction. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay attention to crews working in the area.
n The decreased traffic due to the current Stay Home order may help control construction congestion but that may not last as long as the project. Washington Avenue is the only north-south crossing of the Payette River through Emmett that is designated as a truck route so heavy vehicle traffic will be a factor during construction.
For questions or to sign up for construction updates, please call 208.334.8363, email phoebe.wallace@itd.idaho.gov, or visit the project website at itdprojects.org/id52repave.