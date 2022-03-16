For years the City of Emmett and Gem County had been working to revise and update their joint comprehensive plan. Over the last two years a change of direction in the process has been accomplished as they have determined that each entity should pursue a separate plan. The planning process for each is well underway.
In discussions with young people in the community it appeared that they were feeling left out of the process — or that their opinions did not matter. Both planning processes have been open to the entire community, but for whatever reason some portions of the population have felt excluded – among them the young people that will likely be the major beneficiaries and caretakers of these plans twenty years from now.
In December and January high school government teachers David Lileks and Joe Burton were open to the Messenger Index sharing the comprehensive planning process with the students and seeing if they had anything they wanted to share.
Share they did.
In open discussions with no caveats of being directly quoted with attribution in the future I experienced a much more personal and starkly honest dialogue than I expected. A much broader participation level than I anticipated as well.
Each of the students were provided with the same basic questionnaire that both the City of Emmett and Gem County planning efforts utilized last fall. Over 120 students returned completed questionnaires.
Responses in some ways mirrored the results of the questionnaires that the general public completed online. Likes and concerns were similar, though perhaps with different priority levels.
One of the questions asked for respondents to assess was the level of change they anticipate in the county in the near future.
The general public online response was dramatically tilted to the far end of the spectrum indicating significant change was a concern. A lot of change and moderate change anticipations were less common and practically no one selected little or no change.
Very few students anticipated significant change. Seventy-four percent of them selected moderate or a lot of change but only 7 percent cited significant change. Nineteen percent anticipate little or no change.
Reading the comments that students included with their numeric ratings perhaps explains some of the perception differences regarding the topic of change.
Students appear much more comfortable with change. The changes they have experienced in their life spans appear to have been at a rate much greater than previous generations have experienced. Significant change for an older generation, perhaps, is just normal change for the young.
Those who saw little change ahead attributed it mostly to a perceived “unwillingness of many in the community to accept any level of change.”
The Gem County plan questionnaire asked for top three priorities to be chosen. Land use and growth topped their responses with agriculture, education, economic development and recreation and open space completing the top five.
For the students, education, economic development — particularly jobs, and expanded recreation and activity opportunities topped their lists.
In open discussions of their responses many of the students were passionate about two things — a general love and appreciation for the community they have grown up in but a frustration at a perceived lack of general community support of education.
The sense of community was something that many of the students cherished and held hopes that they could remain a part of it.
“I love how this place is a community, rather than just a town,” wrote one.
Other responses:
“The small town culture needs to stay alive. All the small businesses and small town support makes Emmett, Emmett.”
“I love the members of the community and how we are one big family.”
“I love how it’s a small community where most everyone knows everyone and people generally care about each other. I hope the small knit community can be retained.”
“Small town feel is what I love most. We need to carefully grow and not let growth happen so fast that it changes that small town all of us love.”
“I wish to keep the smaller town with people who love being here. For people that respect and appreciate the land, people and other aspects of the community.”
The students generally appreciate the rural agricultural settings around the city, the outdoor opportunities the river, ponds, and open spaces provide and want to see that maintained. They do feel that more needs to be done to provide other activity opportunities for young people within the city.
“If you don’t play sports there is little to do here other than bowling and drugs,” offered one respondent. He clarified that he opted for bowling of those two choices.
A lack of facilities, particularly within the school system, were a common concern for the students. And it was that perceived deficit that influenced one young man to opine that “most of this community can’t wait for us to get out of school and leave town. They seem to think that schools are the sole cause of their taxes and have no desire to invest in us and our futures.”
The discussion further elicited agreement that the business community has been exceptionally supportive of schools and student activities. But there was also a consensus that there is a very vocal element in the community that seems to just be anti-education and blindly opposed to any improvement of school facilities.
A lack of versatile and usable facilities at the schools and in the community were concerns echoed often.
One concept that many of the students chimed in on was the need for more jobs within the community.
“We need jobs here. Jobs that pay well and are enough so you can afford to buy a home and live here.”
“I don’t want to be part of the commuting culture. I want to live, work and play right here.”
“If we had more jobs right here and fewer of us commuted and lost all that time every day perhaps we would see more family and community connection with our school activities”
“More jobs here would create more business here and a stronger local community not dependent on having to go over the hill for so many things.”
Most of the students were very accepting that growth is taking place and will continue to take place.
“If you aren’t growing you are dying” said one student.
But random and uncontrollable growth and change was also not something most would like to see.
“I understand that growth is a part of life but I do not see that it should be to the point that community and people are no longer knit together; where farms and ranches (land) is almost completely overtaken with businesses and housing, and where the living costs and taxes are through the roof.”
They understand that any controlled growth will require planning and priorities.
Top priorities for some:
“Build a new high school that is safe and conducive to a better learning environment; bring in shopping options to provide for the people living in Emmett, provide jobs for locals and keep locals shopping in Emmett; after school activities for kids that may not be sports related. If kids have things to do in the community they will likely take better care of the community.”
“The rate of growth is outpacing infrastructure. We need to plan for future generations with schools, shopping, and how the building of new homes will impact the roads.”
“Emmett has become more of a bedroom community over the years. If that continues I think that the community will become less lively and less involved and will erode what makes a balanced community.”
“There are not enough jobs, but I don’t want to see mega-businesses. Small business makes Emmett maintain that small town culture. We need more businesses that build or create something and not just service jobs.”
“We have to move away from being a bedroom community and start creating a walkable city that ties businesses and residences together in a sustainable way.”
“A new high school, more affordable housing, and more activity opportunities for all ages.”
One question that was posed to the juniors and seniors was “when you envision your future, do you see remaining in Gem County?”
The majority said they would like to. Less felt that they would be able to.
“Probably for a while, but not longer because of the cost of living.”
“I can definitely see myself staying in Emmett if more progressive changes happen within the near future. If not, then no.”
“I do not, but I also don’t exactly have the best idea of what my future will look like. Emmett has a lot of potential, I hope to one day see it realized.”
“I haven’t decided. It’s mostly going to depend on having available housing and jobs.”
“Yes, I like the small town feeling and the way the kids grow to know each other.”
“If it had everything I needed. I really like Gem County and think it’s a very nice place to live but to eliminate travel time I will probably move closer to a bigger city for a job.”
Some who have a career objective already in mind were sadly resigned that it could not be realized in Emmett. A corporate lawyer, a surgeon, a navy seal, all seem unlikely endeavors here.
Some are just anxious to see more of the world.
“I probably won’t stay just because I want to see more than just Emmett. But I eventually might come back.”
Those that plan on leaving, at least for a while, were asked what they would like to see in Emmett in twenty years.
“New high school and middle school.”
“A cleaner town. We have a lot of buildings and homes that have just not been kept up and I would love to see more of the old charm show through without all the trash.”
“I would like to see a new school, better roads, and more parks. I feel like there needs to be more store choices but not necessarily the big ones seen over the hill.”
“Better funding for education, school buildings, and community activities.”
“An overhaul of the roads allowing more biking and walking opportunities.”
“Over the next 20 years I would like to see a new high school that can prepare our kids for the future. I would like to see better shopping opportunities brought to the community so people can shop local and not just one grocery store. “
“A greater variety of entertainment options without having to go over the hill, better school facilities and increased child care opportunities.”
For the most part, the students align with the community in that they cherish the small town feel, the sense of connected community, an appreciation of past history and the unique environment nestled along a river with an agrarian backdrop.
That they want to see remain.
Just how to do that and provide a decent living for a future family with affordable housing is their concern and challenge.
The same challenge both of the comprehensive planning efforts face as they work to provide a clearer vision and a feasible, responsible, attainable and sustainable plan to achieve it.