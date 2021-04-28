Tuesday, May 18 registered voters in Gem County will be given the opportunity to determine if the Emmett Independent School District can move forward with plans to make major upgrades to the physical buildings housing a growing student population.
The District is asking voters to approve a $68 million bond that will be used to construct a new high school and make major renovations on several other buildings. Conceptual drawings of the proposed $49 million high school complex were shared with the school board recently.
Those plans and renderings for the addition of a gymnasium to the Butte View complex that is being phased back into use as an elementary school have been prepared by Design West Architects.
Emmett School District hosted a Town Hall meetings, Tuesday, April 27 and will be hosting a second, Tuesday, May 4 at the Emmett Middle School auditorium where patrons will be given the opportunity to submit questions to school officials as well as a construction manager and a representative of the architectural firm.
The informational meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will presents a number of the conceptual drawings, including a proposed site for the high school, and materials regarding the relative costs of the proposed bond issue.
Audience members will be asked to submit their questions in writing either in advance to the District Office at info@isd221.net or at the respective meetings.
The meetings are livestreamed on the Emmett School District’s YouTube page. A link is available on the District’s website and facebook page.
Costs included in Bond request
The bond question that voters face is: “Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 221 be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue general obligation school bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $68,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of purchasing land and constructing, furnishing and equipping a new high school and making improvements to existing schools and school facilities, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate said buildings and facilities, together with costs and expenses related thereto, the term not to exceed thirty years, all as provided in the bond resolution adopted by the Board on March 18, 2021?
Passage of the bond measure requires a yes vote from two-thirds of those voting.
The latest priority list of how those funds are to be used includes:
* New High School Facility — $48,750,000
This would build a new high school complex to serve from 1,000 to 1,200 students and includes new athletic facilities and an auditorium.
* Butte View Complex — $3,200,000
This would build a gymnasium and fund renovations and updates to the entire building.
* Emmett Middle School — $7,000,000
This would replace the entire HVAC system for the complex, complete updates of electrical, fire sprinkler and voice alarm systems, bathroom renovations and classroom renovations.
* Emmett High School Complex Domes — $2,000,000
Building renovations and grounds updates to improve safety and security.
* Emmett Elementary Buildings — $2,000,000
Funds would be directed to securing entries to all elementary buildings and updating ADA compliant interior doors.
* District Bus Shop and Maintenance Buildings — $500,000
Roof replacement, shop perimeter fencing and automated gates, maintenance and grounds equipment and maintenance to not student occupied District buildings
* Contingency/Land — $3,550,000
Funds to provide a margin for cost increases between start and completion of projects.
Cost to Taxpayers
According to bond documents prepared by the District “the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $194 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.”
The taxable assessed value is net value after the Homeowner’s exemption.
The bond would be for 30 years. If there is any increase in the total taxable assessed values in the District over that time span, the annual rate per $100,000 would decrease each year that such an increase is realized.
Trustee Chairman Hoss White said he personally supports the 30-year life span.
“One of the big complaints that we’ve been hearing over and over that growth needs to pay for growth,” Hoss said. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that over the last year, and this is the way to not necessarily completely do that, but certainly help, and the thing I like about this. You know we have a lot of homes that have come into the valley.”
“Thirty years gives the district flexibility at a very low tax rate,” White said. “It will require some major fiscal responsibility from the board and superintendent.”
The initial property tax costs, including the recently approved two-year supplemental levy, would total $262 per $100,000 taxable assessed value. That amount is nearly identical to the rate in force in 2018 in the final year of the bonds which built two elementary schools twenty years ago. It would also maintain Gem County as one of the lowest school tax levy rates in the State.
Interest charges over the 30-year life of the bond on the $68 million principal have been calculated at a rate of 2.66% per annum, which is above the current prevailing bond rate. That rate would equal $31,375,056 in interest over the life of the bond, of which $13,942,320 is estimated to come from State bond levy equalization payments.
The district’s financial advisor told the trustees that other Idaho school districts have been able to refinance or pay off debt earlier than projected.
Conceptual Designs
The conceptual renderings are not final plans, according to Emmett School’s Superintendent Craig Woods. That includes tentative placement of buildings and other facilities on the currently proposed location on the southwest corner of Substation Road and 4th Street.
Designs West has provided the preliminary drawings which incorporate a number of features from recently completed schools – Middleton and Ridgevue High schools, a new Vallivue District middle school and the new Owyhee High School that opens in the West Ada School District in August. Using portions of other school’s blueprints is anticipated to save Emmett significant design costs while allowing for adjustments to meet local site modifications and desired special needs.
All of the design concepts and site estimates are necessary for the District to move forward with City and County planning agencies to get final approval if voters give their approval May 18.
Additional information and design concepts are available on the District’s website at: emmettschools.org/domain/536
Early Voting
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 7. Requests can be made by email to: elections@co.gem. id.us or can be downloaded on the gemcounty.org website. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Gem County Courthouse elections office by 8 p.m., May 18. Early voting is also available at the Clerks Office in the Gem County Courthouse in Emmett. Polls will be open for Election Day voting from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at multiple locations in the county.