Have you seen the “Help Wanted” signs that have popped up through Emmett and most of the Treasure Valley? If you haven’t perhaps you are not in the market for a job – or are just now beginning to look as Governor Little has announced that as of June 19, Idaho will no longer participate in all federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs.
Saying “it’s time to get back to work” Little announced last Tuesday that he’s bringing an end to the extra $300 per week benefit available under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). He is also closing the window on the Pandemic Employment Assistance (PUA) benefits for those who would not usually qualify for unemployment, such as the self-employed, and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) which extends benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.
“Employers are telling me one of the big reasons they cannot recruit and retain some workers is because those employees are receiving more on unemployment than they would while work,” Little said in making the announcement.
Restaurants and retail stores across the state report they can’t find enough employees right now. One Emmett firm has decided to cut back hours, including closing two days a week, to get by with a smaller staff.
Rather than push four current employees to cover hours that would normally be covered by eight to twelve employees, Subway in Emmett is now closed on Sundays and Wednesdays and limiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the other five days.
The Emmett McDonald’s restaurant has joined the ranks of those looking for additional help as it prepares to reopen its dining room after months of only drive-up service. The local franchise is touting starting wages of $11 per hour.
That is about $3 an hour more than pre-pandemic starting wages and is causing pressure on competitors to match it.
Restaurants are perhaps the hardest hit in trying to get back to pre-pandemic customer service levels.
But it’s not just about wages according to some local restaurant managers.
Tanya Crump manages Cold Mountain in Emmett and she says that a lack of follow up and apparent lack of desire to work at all is as big an issue as wage levels.
“Our wait staff does pretty well,” Crump said. “Our waitresses can easily make $20 an hour and up with tips. It’s not easy work but if you are willing it’s rewarding work with great customer loyalty.”
Crump is looking for all staff positions continuously, however, and says that while applications are plentiful, follow up is not.
“I will get a dozen aps a week submitted but when I call for interviews there is no response.”
That’s where the pressure of reduced and expiring unemployment benefits might fuel new interest.
“We see help wanted signs everywhere,” Little said. “Idaho has the strongest economy in the nation, and we are a top 10 state for best employment, but there is more we can do. My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle – we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”
It is the strong Idaho economy that may be as much of a factor in the proliferation of help wanted signs as any hesitancy to leave the enhanced unemployment rolls.
“The great demand in the construction industry has siphoned off some potential employees,” says Earl DeFur, owner of Sonbyrd Industries in Emmett. While Sonbyrd is essentially related to the construction business with its cabinet making operation, it specializes in commercial, school and recreation vehicle cabinetry. The primary demand, however, is in the residential construction trade and the competition in that market is forcing wages higher.
While the attraction of unemployment has existed, and DeFur believes the Governor’s move is warranted and will be somewhat effective, he doesn’t see it bringing a swift end to the wage pressure and low supply of new workers.
Sonbyrd has used the pandemic time to rethink its business model and to adjust to what may be a new paradigm moving forward.
“We utilized the original PPP loan programs to keep our employees fully engaged,” DeFur said. “They may not have liked picking up trash rather than running a machine but we adapted and kept everyone here. Now we are having to consider using the latest round of PPP loans to restructure our wage scale and employee benefits to some degree.”
That new paradigm is also shifting some of the production time tables and project bidding processes as the supply chain that feeds their production line is sputtering at best.
“We used to have short turnarounds on orders,” DeFur said. “We can’t rely on orders being as prompt and we can’t rely on bids lasting more than a few days as supply chain failures are frequent.”
That has been a factor for Skyhook in Letha as well. The high-tech machine shop that ships internationally has always been able to beat its competition with quick turnarounds. That has become a greater challenge.
While the production schedule has perhaps lagged, the volume of orders has not and Skyhook is taking a creative approach to find additional machinist help. They are offering part-time positions to retirees who might want to work short shifts a few times a week to keep active and supplement their fixed income.
Knowing exactly what the unemployment rate is in Idaho at any one time is hard to pin-point. If a potential employee is not actually interested in pursuing work, he or she is most likely not included in the employable pool. But they are also not receiving unemployment benefits – or at least should not be.
The picture of who can and should be receiving unemployment benefits has blurred considerable over the past 15 months. While many of the standards and verification processes inherent to the traditional system have been waived, some have not been and if an unemployment recipient has taken advantage of the lax accountability checks, there is recourse that may be coming.
If you left employment on your own accord, quitting and not being laid off, but applied and received unemployment compensation, you may have to repay that money in the coming months. The Idaho Department of Labor is just now getting back up to steam in verifying unemployment claims with employers. Some employers, overwhelmed with the lack of a work force while consumer demands for good and services have rebounded, admit to being late in responding to IDOL verification of separation of services request and that is likely to change.
The pressure on the job market is not likely to ease soon. Even if more candidates re-enter the job market, wage and working conditions are likely to be considerations and may need to be negotiable according to some business advisors.
The combination of pandemic relief efforts and a robust overall local economy have created a new business environment that may be here to stay. Flexibility and adaptability are mentioned as skills that employers and prospective employees may all have to bring to the table.
One local employment candidate sees it as “a great opportunity to find meaningful work that can meet both the needs of an employer and the needs of my family in creative ways we never before imagined.”