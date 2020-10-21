For the 29th year, the Messenger Index is happy to announce that Gem County’s only comprehensive phone book is now available to pick up. Subscribers to the Messenger Index should receive one with the delivery of their paper this week. Businesses will be receiving deliveries this week as well. If you have not received a book by the end of the week you can pick one up, at no charge, at either the Messenger-Index offices at 120 N. Washington Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the Gem County Chamber of Commerce, 1022 S. Washington Ave. in Emmett.
This year’s edition features updated contact information for schools and government entities as well as key emergency numbers and a large business yellow page section. It is the only published white page listing of phone numbers, those from Century Link services, and VOIP and cell phone numbers submitted to the Messenger Index, dedicated to Gem County residents and businesses.