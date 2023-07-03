With temperatures climbing toward the century mark this week, escaping the heat is going to be on the mind of many in Gem County. Fortunately, proximity to the Payette River makes a water diversion a viable option. But it’s one that should not be taken lightly or for granted.
This weekend a number of folks decided to unofficially open the Float Season on the Payette River through Emmett. Unofficially, because there is no official opening here — unlike the Boise City Police opening the float season on the Boise River last Thursday.
Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder reminds everyone that the Payette “is a river you swim/float at your own risk. I would recommend that kids and weak swimmers wear a life jacket. Let someone know where you are getting into to the river and where you plan to get out.”
Wunder urges extreme caution at all times on the water, referencing two drownings that have taken place over the last few years in the most popular stretch of the river. The input at Plaza Bridge and the takeout just west of the Washington Bridge is the most common float for many locals and visitors alike.
Wunder encourages those taking advantage of the recreation opportunities on the Payette to “make sure you bring your trash out with you and put into garbage cans. You also need to know that if they exit the water, you could be on someone’s land and you need to respect the owners property.”
Unlike the Boise River through Boise where much of the river bank along the route is public property and monitored and maintained by Boise City, very little of the Payette is public property except for designated access points at Plaza Bridge and the Gem Island Sports Complex.
Floaters should also be keenly aware of the variables that can quickly turn a fun day into a tragedy.
The experience and skills of a prospective water enthusiast and the flotation device chosen for an outing are just some of the variables that come into play preparing for a safe and successful day on the Payette.
For veteran paddler Mark McCord of Emmett some reaches of the Payette are currently fine for some watercraft — maybe not quite yet for inner tubes.
McCord has logged thousands of miles on Idaho rivers. For him, river flows of 6,000 cubic feet per second (cfps) and under are relatively safe. That’s based on experience and the fact that he is in a kayak or top grade rubber raft. “If you are in an inner tube you might want to wait until its about 1,000 cfs,” McCord said.
Inner tubes are notoriously unstable and can easily flip over, spilling or trapping a tuber. Both drownings in recent years involved tubes and no life preservers worn.
The Payette River, as measured downstream from the Washington Avenue Bridge, on July 2 was flowing at a rate of 2,950 cfs.
That marks at a depth of 3.9 feet at that location. Barring any heavy rainfall in the next week or so, the flow is expected to drop another 1,000 cfs and be approaching optimal tubing levels.
Water temperatures are currently still relatively low and could pose a hypothermia threat if full body is exposed to emersion for an extended period.
Steve Stuebner has been all over Idaho rivers and has written books on the Payette — from its sources to its confluence with the Snake River. He says location or segment of the River will be a strong factor in safety.
“All of the reservoirs on the Payette River system are at capacity currently” Stuebner said. “That means whatever melts or falls from the skies is going to make its way right on downstream in short order.”
As a result, river levels can fluctuate rather rapidly and must be respected. Stuebner says it’s not just the flow but the water temperatures that have to be heeded.
“Regardless of your skill level, the water temperature can bite you on the bottom when you spend a day floating on a tube or floating in other devices.” Stuebner said.
On the lower Payette — particularly on the 39 miles stretch from Black Canyon Dam to Payette — where more “floating” takes place, a lower and slower flow is preferred by many. It’s considered vital for the inexperienced tuber.
The biggest caveat McCord and Stuebner each offer for prospective floaters is to get to know the river and understand that at times it is wise to take your boat, raft, tube, etc. out and portage around diversion dams or uncertain segments.
Teaming up with experienced floaters, wearing appropriate personal flotation devices, limiting alcohol consumption and eliminating “in the water horse play” are all behaviors recommended by those who have logged hundreds of miles of fun on the Payette.