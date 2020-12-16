Shipments of a much-awaited vaccine to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus may be on their way but are not likely to impact the current surge in cases in Idaho in the short term.
Various government reports indicate that the first vaccine formula approved by the Federal Drug Administration last week will be soon in the hands of local health authorities in each state. How many doses and how they will be distributed are yet unclear.
For Gem County residents, Valor Health and Southwest District Health are working to create a “COVID Vaccine Point of Distributing (POD)” according to Valor CEO Brad Turpen. “This is primarily centered around handling the first wave of priority groups as outlined by the Idaho CVAC (COVID Vaccine Advisory Committee).”
The Idaho CVAC has determined that health care workers and the most vulnerable members of the population, including those in residential care centers are likely to be at the top of the priority list.
Gem County does not currently have a storage capability for the initially approved formula that requires being kept at temperatures below -80 F. That doesn’t mean a portable dispensing procedure will not be made available as the first supplies arrive.
While the wait for the first trickle of vaccine supplies continues, the surge in positive coronavirus testing continues across the state and the county.
Southwest District Health has moved all six counties within its jurisdiction into the Red alert level, downgrading Adams County to join the other five last week.
“All six counties in the district are now experiencing community spread, which puts people living in and visiting these communities at higher risk for exposure,” the SWDH weekly reported stated. “It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread. This is an achievable goal that can be met by making a choice. The choice to socially distance from people outside your household, wearing a face-covering, staying home when sick or exposed to COVID-19, and washing your hands frequently.”
Data provided by SWDH in its Gem County updated stated that “Gem County will remain in the red health alert level, due to a high daily incidence rate and positivity rate. Gem County has a daily incidence rate of 13.88 daily cases per 10,000 people and a test positivity rate of 23.08%. Three congregate care facilities in Gem County are facing a sustained COVID-19 outbreak. 64.44% of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is decreasing and points to community transmission. Of the individuals who could identify their exposure source, most were attributed to community gatherings, social gatherings, and local businesses. Multiple schools in Gem County are reporting cluster outbreaks with transmission occurring within the schools.”
The Emmett School District will continue in-classroom instruction through this week with a mandatory mask requirement. Classes will break Friday for the holiday vacation and the ESD Board of Trustees will determine later this month how school will resume in January.
The latest COVID incidence data for Gem County through the State of Idaho’s public health website coronavirus.idaho.gov/ has the current rolling seven day positive test case rating at 109.6 — the seventh worst or highest in the State. In the seven days ending Sunday, Dec. 13, Gem County reported 139 new confirmed cases. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 or coronavirus involvement in Gem County doubled in the last seven days from six to twelve.