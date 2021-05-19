A volatile hazardous material threat caused a closure and evacuation of the Albertson shopping complex on Highway 16 in Emmett on Tuesday, May 11. Quick action by local law enforcement and fire officials were able to isolate the materials after blocking all entrances to the strip mall area. The evacuation order lasted only about an hour as the cause of the concern was properly identified and isolated.
According to law enforcement officials, a Emmett City Police officer saw what appeared to be vapor or smoke rising from a dumpster behind the Subway shop at the complex on the corner of S. Johns and Highway 16. He immediately alerted dispatch and a hazardous materials response was activated.
Emmett Police, Emmett Fire and Emmett Public Works quickly responded to cordon off the area with blockades while Emmett Fire and the State Fire Marshall inspected the suspicious materials.
Reports of smoke and small explosions were reported by by-standers.
According to Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie, local officials were able to identify the materials as an apparent dump of pesticides. Whether the chemicals were intentionally ignited or simply reacted to direct sunlight were initially under investigation. After further study it appears the ignition of the chemicals may have been caused by the environment of the dumpster.
Emmett Fire Department Chief Curt Christensen reported that through a pre-determined link with outside hazardous materials experts, including the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the area HazMat team based in Caldwell they we able to identify a highly toxic pesticide. Once identification was made then the proper treatment of the substance was determined.
On first arrival at the scene water was applied to the seemingly smoking substance but it was immediately recognized that water was not necessarily the best solution. That’s when the HazMat status was further pursued.
According to Christensen the pesticide in question proved to be “water reactive, air motivated. It was designed to activate with 18% humidity or higher. It had already reached that stage from the moisture already in the dumpster by the time it was discovered.”
Once that reactions taking place in the dumpster ceased it was determined that no further wide-spread threat existed for the nearby businesses and residences. The residue remained a toxic concern, however.
“One gram of this material is considered to be lethal,” Christensen said. “We had perhaps hundreds of grams that still posed an health risk for direct exposure even if the airborne and ignition risks were controlled.”
While Christensen would not speculate on whether the person responsible for dumping the pesticide intended for such an incident to occur, the actual dump does not appear accidental.
“This is a highly toxic, commercial pesticide,” Christensen said. “It is often used as a fumigant. It’s my understanding that purchase and possession of the substance requires licensing and permits. We don’t know how old this particular amount of the pesticide might have been — perhaps prior to licensing requirements — but it appears to be traceable to point of purchase.”
Fire officials kept watch on the fire site throughout Tuesday evening to assure no additional delayed reactions. The dumpster involved in the event remained isolated and monitored until later in the week when a special hazardous waste materials team was able to get to Emmett to lift the entire dumpster into a larger sealing container. It was then to be transported for permanent disposal at an appropriate site.
Christensen remarked at how well Haz Mat training that City Fire and other local law enforcement have undergone in the last two years came into play.
“It was really encouraging to see that everyone played their roles to a T,” Christensen said. “Even the response and cooperation of the outside agencies was smooth and efficient. The longest part was the definitive identification of the substance — that took about 20 minutes.”
It is hoped that surveillance camera footage at the back of the shopping complex might still reveal additional information regarding the incident. Anyone who might have witnessed the act of placing the pesticide containers in the dumpster are encouraged to contact the Emmett Police Department.