A volatile hazardous material threat caused a closure and evacuation of the Albertson shopping complex on Highway 16 in Emmett on Tuesday. Local law enforcement and fire officials were able to isolate the materials after blocking all entrances to the strip mall area. Closure lasted nearly an hour before the cause of the concern was properly identified.
According to law enforcement officials, a report of smoke rising from a dumpster behind the Subway shop at the complex on the corner of S. Johns and Highway 16 was received mid-afternoon on Tuesday. Emmett Police, Emmett Fire and Emmett Public Works quickly responded to cordon off the area with blockades while Emmett Fire and the State Fire Marshall inspected the suspicious materials.
Reports of smoke and small explosions were reported by by-standers.
According to Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie, local officials were able to identify the materials as an apparent dump of pesticides. Whether the chemicals were intentionally ignited or simply reacted to direct sunlight remains under investigation.
Once identified and isolated, assuring that threat of additional explosions was removed, the blockades and traffic restrictions were lifted. Petrie indicated that further mitigation of the chemicals and more permanent disposal was being pursued by Emmett Fire.
It is hoped that surveillance camera footage at the back of the shopping complex might reveal additional information regarding the incident.