The 28th Annual Harvest Festival couldn’t have asked for better weather — what they often call Chamber of Commerce weather. A fitting description of 80-degrees and dry conditions since the annual event returning after a one-year hiatus is sponsored by the Gem County Chamber of Commerce.
Over 60 vendors joined downtown merchants, occupying two and a half blocks of Main Street Friday and Saturday to celebrate the “Fall Harvest”. With the Emmett Farmer’s Market in nearby Blaser Park joining in on Saturday it had all the atmosphere of a traditional end of growing year celebration.
Tina Hefley, Gem Chamber Director, said that attendance at this year’s event was certainly on pace if not in greater numbers than experienced in 2019. Vendors reported not only good traffic but good business.
Downtown merchants also found the street closures no obstacle to business.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Amy Helmick, Emmett Floral Co. reported a steady stream of visitors to her floral and antique shop on Main. The Corner Deli and Cowboys Chop House both reported “a zoo” at times with the influx of customers on Friday and Saturday. The Hen House and other downtown retailers reported sales comparable to previous year’s events despite the extra spacing and health precautions in place to address COVID issues.
A two-day schedule of live music on a stage in the middle of the street and carnival style food vendors provided part of the flair. A fall theme photo booth and a Balloon artist kept things hopping in Bowman Family Memorial Park.
Residual benefits of the two-day event will be evident throughout the month of October. A Scarecrow contest that decorated a dozen or so downtown street lamp posts will remain up until November 1. Winners of the cash prizes for youth organizations participating in the Scarecrow contest can be seen on page A4 of this edition of the Messenger Index.