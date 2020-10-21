The last day the Emmett Farmers Market is open this year is Saturday, October 31, from 9am to 1pm, so hurry to the market to get those delicious very fresh fruits and veggies before they are gone!
Be sure to come to the market to get your pumpkins for Halloween, winter squash, apples, green beans, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, plums, onions, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, and other freshly picked fruits and vegetables.
You will also be able to find fresh lavender and lavender products, local honey, farm-fresh eggs, freshly baked breads, pies, cookies, jams & jellies, fresh salsa, smoked ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and much more.
While there, you will be able to do your Christmas shopping for those one-of-a-kind, unique, gifts for your loved ones. There are many very talented people at our Market that offer handcrafted jewelry, hand-sewn products, gorgeous hand designed gourds, baskets, cutting boards, handmade goat milk soap, wooden spoons, crocheted items, beautiful needlework items, blankets, leather purses, leather belts, belt buckles, oven-hot pads, handmade cards, beautiful local photography, doll clothes, plus many other handmade items. If you want something personalized, ask the vendor if they can do that for you.
Also, now is the time for fall planting of trees, plants, and bulbs to spruce up your landscapes for the coming spring. If you are planning on preserving fruits and vegetables for the winter, you need to come to the market now as before you know it they will all be gone.
And just as a reminder, this is the first year that the Emmett Farmers Market is able to accept EBT/SNAP benefits which increase access to and affordability of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families, which also supports area farmers, and stimulates economies. Go to the market manager’s booth first to get tokens to use at a vendor’s booth. When preparing to buy produce or other foods, be sure to ask the vendor first if they will accept the tokens as some may not take them.
The Emmett Farmers Market in Blaser Park is open from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm every Saturday, rain, or shine.
For more information, you can find us on Facebook, visit our website www.emmettfarmersmarket.com, email: emmettfarmersmarket@gmail.com, call, or text Mary at (208) 550-4459.
Remember by shopping at the market you are not only getting the freshest produce or baked item, but also helping your local friends and neighbors financially. Thank you for your support! See you at the Market!