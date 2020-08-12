The Idaho Air National Guard has found that a lot of its members have had previous combat, or combat zone experience. Transitioning those experiences to the domestic front and adapting training to meet the needs in Idaho is the primary purpose of a series of exercises being conducted over a two-week span this summer.
That training got underway in Emmett on Thursday, Aug. 6 with an evacuation drill that turned the practice fields west of Huskie Stadium into a landing pad for a pair of Naval helicopters. It became an evacuation point for about 40 guardsmen being “rescued” from a hypothetical Idaho event – a wildfire that has encircled a community, an industrial explosion, a flood threat, a massive chain-reaction traffic accident.
The 124th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) of the Idaho Air National Guard were actually working in cooperation with the U.S. Navy for the exercises. The Idaho Air Guard provided both evacuaters and evacuees while the Navy provided the pilots.
“This is part of a couple of weeks of working with various entities, including local law enforcement, to improve our skills and procedures,” Chief Master Sargent Mike Furman said. “Our mandate is to serve Idaho needs and we are working to transition the skills we have in a foreign theater to meet the needs we will encounter here.”
The Emmett exercises were just the start of those transitions.
They are conducting fire training with the Caldwell Fire Department, land navigation to remote areas of the state with an Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue team, and several personal recovery operations as well.
“We are going up to Valley County and Boise County to do some backcountry search and rescue,” Furman said.
The cooperation and coordination of the various entities is the biggest value of the exercises according to Furman.
“The fact that the mayor and city of Emmett are supportive and Gem County Sheriff’s Office is here supporting us is unparalleled to some of the training I’ve gotten throughout my career,” Furman said.
Emmett and Gem county has been a frequent host to Idaho Air Guard exercises. This spring a training session with pack horses and mules was conducted here to get air guardsman familiar with modes of rescue and transportation not quite as sophisticated as the Navy MH60 helicopters used on Thursday.
Furman said that Gem County is a perfect host for their training because they can replicate rural environments – which much of the state is – and still be close enough to their home base at Gowen Field in Boise to be efficient with their time and resources.