Grind begins on Washington

The past month has seen construction barrels and cones fluttering back and forth across Washington Avenue as concrete work and fiber optic cable conduit installations were being completed along a near 2-mile stretch of the ID-52 Emmett Downtown project of the Idaho Transportation Department.
This week the real grind begins.
ITD crews will begin milling by Thursday or Friday of this week and continue the operation through the weekend and likely for the next couple of weeks. Milling is a process by which the existing pavement surface is ground off to make ready for a new layer of asphalt to follow.
Work will begin at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 16 and proceed north on Washington, eventually reaching close to the Payette River bridge.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained by flaggers assisting motorists through the work zone. ITD reminds motorists to please slow down and pay attention in what will be a busy zone – likely much busier than what has been experienced the past month. Motorists will be driving on a gravel surface at times during this construction phase so extra caution is asked for.
Some night work is likely to be included in the work schedule next week in an effort to expedite the project schedule in cooperation with the City of Emmett, according to ITD officials. Completion of the $1.25 million project is expected by mid-June.