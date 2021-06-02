The long-anticipated rebuild of S. Johns between 4th and 12th Streets is about to finally move forward. Beginning this week the Emmett City Public Works Department will begin grinding and removing the current asphalt surfaces to prepare for an Idaho Department of Transportation contracted firm to begin placing sideways, gutters, a new road bed and complete resurfacing.
Work had been anticipated to begin in late April or early May but the ITD bidding process was delayed a bit and utility services that have to be relocated have not been fully completed. Idaho Power has completed the move of its powerlines to new poles but some Century Link and Sparklight utilities are still needing to be moved to their new set-back locations.
According to Clint Seamons, Emmett Public Works Director, work will be in full swing by June 6. Once the City has removed the old surface which it is recycling to use in other locations in the city, ITD will begin its work on the west side of S. Johns and then shift to the east side so that at least one lane of traffic can be maintained as much as possible.