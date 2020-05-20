Grads to march on Main

The Emmett High senior class was scheduled to graduate in traditional cap and gown fashion on Saturday, May 23. That celebration has been delayed a little more than a month but the Class of 2020 will keep its original date and turn it into a a Graduate March on Main, at 1 p.m., this Saturday.
Emmett High and Black Canyon High seniors will march, dressed in their caps and gowns, down Main Street between Hayes Street and S. Johns Street so families and friends can recognize their accomplishments from a social distancing viewpoint from the Emmett City Park, or along the five block stretch.
The March has come about to some degree because some of the graduates will not be able to attend the traditional ceremonies June 19 at Butte View for Black Canyon or June 30 for EHS at the Idaho Center in Nampa due to military and mission dates.