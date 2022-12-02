Kirk Wille

Governor Brad Little announced Friday his appointment of Kirk Wille as Gem County Commissioner.

Wille, of Sweet-Montour, is an attorney at High Rock Law, PLLC, where he has practiced in several areas of law since 2017. He is the owner and founder of Cowboys Chophouse, Inc., a steakhouse in Emmett, and the former owner of Gem County Motorsports, LLC. He is a decorated Commissioned Officer of the United States Marine Corps, where he served for two decades.


