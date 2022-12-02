Governor Brad Little announced Friday his appointment of Kirk Wille as Gem County Commissioner.
Wille, of Sweet-Montour, is an attorney at High Rock Law, PLLC, where he has practiced in several areas of law since 2017. He is the owner and founder of Cowboys Chophouse, Inc., a steakhouse in Emmett, and the former owner of Gem County Motorsports, LLC. He is a decorated Commissioned Officer of the United States Marine Corps, where he served for two decades.
Wille sits on the board of directors for the Gem County Chamber of Commerce, Gem County Economic Development Foundation and is a trustee to Valor Health. He formerly served on the Gem County Senior/Community Center and is a Staff Judge Advocate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4900. After attending the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Va., Wille received his Bachelor’s from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, his Master’s from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law.
Wille, a Republican, will replace current District #1 Commissioner Bryan Elliott, who resigned effective November 4. Wille will complete the remainder of Elliott’s term, which ends in 2024.
Wille told the Messenger Index he was "honored to be nominated and appointed and look forward to serving the citizens of Gem County for the next two years."
He says he doesn't have a particular agenda to bring with him to the office.
"I learned in the military that you need to spend a lot of time early just listening and that's where I'll start."