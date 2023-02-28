Support Local Journalism


Governor Brad Little proclaimed last week, February 20-26, 2023, as National Invasive Species Awareness Week. In the proclamation, the Governor recognized the great impact that invasive species have on Idaho’s productivity and management of land and water resources.

The proclamation acknowledged the value in the collaboration of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and other county, state and federal entities working together to address this threat.


