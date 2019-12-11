The Emmett City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to allow comments regarding a proposed adjustment to trash collection fees and the mandatory use of specified trash receptacles throughout the city.
The hearing will be held as part of a regular council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
The changes being proposed by the Emmett Public Works and Emmett Sanitation would bring Emmett in alignment with trash collection standards being used in many southwest Idaho communities. Instead of allowing trash containers of all sizes, shape and construction, the new procedures would require all residents to utilize 64 or 96 gallon wheeled containers that would be provided by Emmett Sanitation.
The uniform trash receptacles would provide a more efficient collection operation according to Emmett Sanitation manager Scott Parks. It would eliminate smaller cans that are not conducive to the mechanized collection vehicles currently being used.
Emmett Public Works superintendent Clint Seamons points out that cleaner alley ways and fitting-lid containers will go a long ways in reducing the amount of debris that gets scattered throughout the community. “That debris is not only unsightly but it is a health hazard. It fosters breeding grounds for vermin and a contributing factor in our on-going feral cat population,” Seamons said at a recent City Council meeting.
Costs of the new containers will be covered in a base cart rental fee that will be incorporated into the total new fee structure. The projected $2.31 per month rental fee is less than the cost of homeowners having to replace their own cans on a regular basis, according to Parks. The purchase of the cans and their maintenance will be the responsibility of Emmett Sanitation under its service agreement with the city.
While 64 and 96 gallon cart receptacles would become the mandatory residential container, commercial customers would still be able to use either a 96 gallon cart receptacle or four different sizes of dumpsters.
In their presentation to the City Council in early November, Seamons and Emmett Building & Zoning administrator Brian Sullivan stated “we want a clean and sanitary city and by using the wheeled carts with attached lids supplied by the contractor, we feel will help keep the streets and alleys free of debris. The problems are evident as you drive the alleys in the city.”
If adopted by the City Council, the conversion to the new system will come in stages over the next year with no billing adjustments until the new receptacles are in full operation in that area of the city. Newer subdivisions are expected to be converted first. Areas of the city with traditional alley pick up are likely to be the last to be switched over. Once fully implemented, alley pick up is likely to become a thing of the past with all trash receptacles being placed streetside for what Parks called “ a safer and more efficient service.”