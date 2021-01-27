Getting down and dirty on S. Johns

Mix a little rain and snow with fresh dug dirt and every kid knows that makes mud. That’s what Emmett Public Works and its contracted boring company are working through to complete the extension of Emmett water and sewer services to the southside of Highway 16.
While the mud has made the construction work at the intersection of S. Johns and Highway 16 messy, it has had little effect on the timing of the completion of the project. The only delay was the discover of an old concrete culvert that slowed the progress for a day or so.
“It was probably covered up in the 1950’s and had been totally forgotten about,” said Emmett Public Works director Clint Seamons. “We have cored out the obstruction and were back to drilling on Friday. The bore under 16 and the sewer extension should be completed within the next two weeks.”
While that project on S. Johns is nearing completion, the major road work scheduled with ITD funding to rebuild the road between 4th St. and 12th St. is coming soon. Seamons reports that the project should be put out to bid in the next couple of weeks and construction should begin in March.
Splash Pad Project Advances
Seamons also reports that sufficient support has been received to move forward with a proposal to replace the seasonal swimming pool in Emmett City Park with a splash pad. Tuesday evening the City Council will be asked to approve an application for possible matching grant money from the Idaho Land and Water Conservation Fund.