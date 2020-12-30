Over the last several weeks, the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition has seen example after example of the the terrific youth in our community. They have come up with ways to help the Friendship Coalition, each in their own way and time.
They are truly some of the Gems of Gem County.
Each week the pantry gives food to 110 to 130 families. Much of this is donated by the community through food drives.
Each winter, the Christmas Cheer Basket Program gives away food and toys to hundreds of families.
Last summer, the 4-H Ambassadors realized the normal food drives were not happening. They stepped up and began to collect food, first at the Gem Boise County Fair. Then a Drive Out Hunger Classic Car Show in late summer.
And lately they joined forces with the Christmas Cheer Basket program to collect over 2,500 pounds of food, as well as some cash donations.
4-H Ambassador Caleb Hall said, “We were very honored to attend and speak to the [Friendship Coalition] board of directors. Thank you so much for having us. As you know, these are really tough times. At this point, the pantry is dipping into its reserve of dry and canned items. The donations they have received from the 4-H groups and the Gem Community will help immensely. The Post Office Stamp Out Hunger food drive which usually holds the EVFC over to fall did not happen because of the COVID 19 pandemic. So, the need for dry goods will continue and help fill this gap. Some type of items we have been collecting – canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, soup, tuna, rice, beans, pasta and juice. Thank you for your help.”
Nearly any week will find one or more Hardman sons helping in the Friendship Pantry. They fill boxes with a variety of food from proteins like ground meat, chicken or bacon. They add in dairy, bread and fresh produce. Then fill it out with other food such as canned items, breakfast cereal or brown rice.
They will also carry the boxes of food to the clients’ cars. Or you can find them helping unload the back of the EVFC truck, restocking shelves and storing things away for the next week.
Emerson, Sterling, and Remington are with their mother Heather Hardman. Their philosophy is very simple: “‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ We are all ‘needy’ at times in our lives, whether financially, emotionally or spiritually. We hope that by serving others we can relieve their burdens a little and help them to realize they are not alone in the things they are struggling with.”
Hayden Heath saw and need and filled it. The seventh grader held a food drive, twice, on South Washington Avenue as her community service project for her Young Living class at Emmett Middle School. One of the days was bitter cold and windy. She collected 600 pounds of food and $1,200 cash from generous passing drivers.
Not to sit idle for long, Hayden also helped ring the Salvation Army bell at a local retail store last week.
Hayden sets a good example of how other kids could help too. She, tries her best to keep on being a good example.
In looking toward winter months when warm socks, gloves and a hat are always welcome Ethan McFadden saw a way to help. Because of the generous community, he exceeded his goal. He collected 376 pairs of socks; 228 pairs of gloves; 208 hats; 4 stuffed animals; candy and 8 stockings that were given out with Christmas Cheer Baskets. In addition, he helped out with Christmas Tree Lane, an opportunity for children to buy presents for their family.
In them the future of our community — and our country — is indeed bright. If they can do THIS in the middle of a pandemic, one can’t help but wonder what will they accomplish in 2021.