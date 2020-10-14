The Gem/Boise County Rodeo has been honored for the second consecutive year as the “Best Little Rodeo” of the year by the Idaho Cowboys Association.

This is an award that is voted on by the ICA contestants.

The award was presented to Gem County Fair Board members Matt Askew, Megan Ryals and Dan Heaton at the ICA Finals last week.

Askew, who has chaired the Gem/Boise County Rodeo portion of the Gem/Boise County Fair and Rodeo was also recognized for his dedication and hard work this past year as the ICA President.