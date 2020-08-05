Gem housing demand exceeds supply

Two things are certain regarding the housing market in Gem County. The average price for residential home sales is continuing to go up. The available supply of homes for sale, particularly in the lower price ranges, remains low to non-existent.
Those were among the many factors presented July 22 in the 2020 Mid-Year Residential Real Estate Update for Gem County. The virtual Gem County Housing Summit presented by Breanna Vanstrom, CEO of the Boise Regional Realtors organization discussed housing trends – both continuing and changing – in recent years and what to look for in the future.
“Gem County’s home prices have been driven by a shrinking supply of inventory compared to demand, as well as, increased purchase power due to low mortgage rates,” is the bottom line according to Vanstrom.
The gauge for housing inventory used by realty profession is an estimate of the Months Supply of Inventory (MSI). It is based on the number of homes listed for sale, divided by the average monthly home sales in the current environment. A balanced market is where supply and demand are considered sustainable and stable and not favoring buyer or seller. That is typically an MSI of 4 to 6 months. As of June, 2020, Gem County was at just 1.4 months of supply. Meaning if no additional homes were listed, the supply of homes for sale would run out by mid-July.
This compares to July of 2009 when the same index showed an MSI in Gem County of over 21 months.
Vanstrom emphasized that difference in supporting her argument that the current housing boom is very much different than the one that preceded the Great Recession of 2007-2009. There was considerable speculation buying in the early part of the 2000’s on heavily leverage properties. The distress sales that were part of the Great Recession and the years that followed kept supply high and prices low. In 2010, 71 percent of closed sales in Gem County were classified as distressed. Less than 2 percent of closed sales in 2019 were labeled as distressed.
Primary Factors Limiting Current Supply
Vanstrom points out four key elements to the low inventory of single-family homes.
1 – More people are “aging in place” instead of selling their primary residence, possibly exacerbated by COVID-19 concerns at senior facilities.
2 – Homeowners may delay listing until they find their next home, which then takes longer due to already limited inventory.
3 – Despite equity, some homeowners may still hold off listing if their existing mortgage rate or monthly payment is affordable, especially compared to current home prices.
4 – Low level of new home activity in Gem County, as new homes represented just 10.8 percent of inventory as of June, and only 11 percent of sales year-to-date through June.
Part of the low level of new home activity may be statistical rather than actual. There appears to be a significant amount of “off-market sales” taking place that don’t get incorporated in some of the traditional reporting data.
“Off-market sales” are those that had zero cumulative days on the Multiple Listing Service data base. This can be the case for verbally arranged sales directly between buyer and seller, and often in new construction situations where homes are built directly for a pre-determined homeowner.
Demand Finding its Own Limited Supply
One area where Gem County has been able to provide an inventory is in the area of larger home sites. In 2020, homes priced $300,000 or more became the dominant price range in Gem County driven in large part by properties with acreage. Gem County has traditionally had larger lot sizes then surrounding counties but that margin has grown in the past decade. The average Gem County lot size has grown from 1.6 acres in 2007 to 4.28 acres in 2020 year to date. By comparison Ada, Canyon and Elmore counties remain with average lot sizes ranging from .35 acre to .62 acre.
That supply and demand for larger lots is currently the primary force in Gem County real estate transactions and it was reflected in the property value assessments sent out by the Gem County Assessor in June.
Traditionally, existing home sales in Gem County have been heavily weighted toward lower priced single-family homes. Homes priced $159,999 or less accounted for 54 percent of the sales in 2007. That soared to as must as 80 percent in the post-recession year of 2011. Year-to-date in 2020, only 10.8 percent of existing home sales have fallen into that price range.
Another 10.8 percent of current sales fall into the $160-200K range. The $200-299K range included 33.3 percent of sales and 45 percent of all sales in Gem County so far this year are in the $300K and up category.
That lack of available lower priced homes is also impacting the rental market. With few options to purchase available, the rental market demands are also exceeding supply and pushing rental rates upward.
“One of the biggest issues I see in this community is decent rental housing, whether that be apartments, not just low income, or houses that are affordable,” said Brian Sullivan, City of Emmett Building and Zoning Administrator. “I know this is a crisis all over the country. Housing prices have went up to ridiculous dollar amounts, so the rental price has also went up to a crazy dollar amount.”
New Supply Coming
The majority of subdivisions approved in Gem County the past few years have been classified as minor subdivisions with limited number of homes and larger lots. Recently approved subdivisions in Emmett, however, may be coming to a build stage in the coming months and be able to provide some answer to the lack of affordable inventory.
According to Sullivan, preliminary plat approval has been achieved for 332 lots in two subdivisions and another 54 lots are on the table this month. That does not mean that the inventory of houses is going to swell by anything close to that amount in the near future.
“That basically means the concepts have been approved to develop those lots,” Sullivan said. “Of those lots, 40 have been final plat approved. That means they are legal, sellable lots. A building lot cannot be sold in a subdivision until it obtains final plat approval and is recorded. Final plat approval is obtained after the subdivision is constructed and the City accepts all improvements.”
The Harvest Valley subdivision is the furthest advanced of the developments underway. There are 90 lots designated for phases four and five of the project with the 40 lots in phase five having achieved final plat approval. All 40 of those lots are planned spec homes unless someone purchases before they start, then it’s a pre-sold spec home according to Sullivan.
The Payette River Orchards subdivision is the next major project in early construction stages. The planned 242 lots will be built in stages and full build out may take as much as eight years depending on builder and homebuyer interest. No lots are currently available to be considered part of the housing inventory.
The proposed 54-lot Legacy Heights subdivision went to its first public hearing Monday, Aug. 3. It is seeking its preliminary plat approval for the concept and has a long way to go before construction can commence and house be made available to help fill demand.
Sullivan makes it clear that the housing market is driven by demand and the supply that the private developers are willing and able to provide. The City does not drive the process, but is there to coordinate it within the standards set by the community.
“As far as the housing market, the City doesn’t not have any direct impact on adding to the market, Sullivan said. “This comes from the builders out there willing to take the gamble of building a spec home. Currently, when builders are trying to build spec homes, they sell them prior to completion.”
That means the home never becomes a part of the inventory supply numbers tracked by the Boise Regional Realtors in their base numbers.
COVID Impact
The immediate impact of the efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 appears to be minimal. While real estate sales slowed with the initial “stay home” orders in March and April, the market appears to remain active.
The long-term effects will likely be economic factors.
According to data provided at the Gem County Housing Summit, there are a number of trends or metrics to watch in the coming months.
Months of supply inventory remains a key indicator. How the willingness of potential sellers to enter the market is impacted by financial events related to COVID-19 will be a key. Unemployment rates, consumer confidence and potential shifts in purchase behaviors will be factors.
A watch is being kept on foreclosure filings after August 31 when the Federal ban on foreclosures expires – unless it gets extended.
A COVID-19 vaccine availability and efficacy could dramatically effect a return to some semblance of normal. The lack progress in that area of could extend a tentative economic environment for the foreseeable future.
Regardless of what develops on the COVID issues, local affordability concerns from the lack of lower-priced supply are likely to remain.
Future Market Trends
Gem County’s housing sales market is likely to continue to be fueled by the buyer’s demands. The comparative affordability of housing in Gem County to nearby markets has narrowed in recent years but remains a major factor in Ada County being the primary location from which new residents are coming.
Low mortgage delinquency rates and historic low mortgage interest rates appear to be a continuing force for current homeowners looking to buy up. Tight mortgage lending practices, particularly compared to the early 2000’s, and stagnant wage trends may continue to be a deterrent for first-time or lower income prospective homeowners.