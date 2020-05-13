Gem fruit crop devastated by frost

In early March it appeared that having cherries ripe and ready for the annual Cherry Festival was going to be no problem this year. A warmer than normal February had the fruit crops in Gem County about three week's ahead of schedule.
Frigid evening temperatures on March 21 and 22 however proved more than smudge pot and air movement devices could overcome. On those two nights as much as 90 percent of the anticipated cherry and apricot harvest for 2020 was wiped out.
The iconic Bing cherry that has been a staple of the local cherry industry was essentially wiped out according to local orchardists. A few other varieties faired a little better but still will yield small crops.
"The Bing's took it bad," said Lance Phillips. "There won't be many cherries this summer. What there will be could be walnut sized, but there won't be many."
The culprit was that the fruit buds, prematurely in place due to the warm weather, could not withstand temperatures down to 24 degrees on two consecutive nights in late March.
"No matter how much we tried to stir the air and warm with smudge pots, it wasn't enough." Phillips said. "The skies were clear and there was nothing to hold the heat down to help us out."
Peaches also suffered heavy losses, as much as half the crop. Apples and pears, later maturing by nature, appear to have escaped the damages for the most part.