Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Governor Brad Little was publicly sworn in for his second term as Idaho’s 33rd Governor on Friday and delivered his Second Inaugural Address, pledging to continue leading our state’s tremendous economic success and staying on course by focusing on meaningful investments in schools.

The Governor, along with Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and other constitutional officers, was sworn in by Idaho Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan during a public ceremony held at the Idaho Capitol, Jan. 6. Inauguration weekend included a formal ball on Saturday.


Recommended for you

Load comments