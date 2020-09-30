For a few days, the Gem County Zoning Commission was no more. At least it didn’t have enough members to conduct official business. That changed Monday when Tamara Burke was appointed by the Gem County Board of Commissioners to become a third member of the commission.
Earlier in the month the Commission was reduced to two members when current Commission Chairman Robb Menlove’s second term expired. As a result, the commission was not going to be able to officially conduct hearings as the by-laws require at least three members present to be considered valid.
The Zoning Commission is charged with hearing requests for zoning changes for land use in Gem County, outside the city of Emmett jurisdiction. This can include special use permit requests, allowing variances, and appeals of previous zoning decisions. It also has the duty of initiating and/or reviewing proposed amendments to the County zoning codes and reviewing all planed unit developments. Recommendations from the zoning commission are then forwarded to the Board of Commissioners for final action.
The Code calls for not less than three nor more than 12 voting members. The members are appointed by the chairman of the Board of Commissioners and confirmed by majority vote of the board.
Menlove served two full four-year terms which expired earlier this month. His perspective of the role of the Zoning Commission is included on page 2 of this edition of the Messenger Index. The code sets a term of office to be four years and no member shall serve more than two full consecutive terms.
Remaining board members are Dan Eichelberger (in his second year of first term) and Debra Jones who was appointed six months ago.
According to Gem County Development Services Director, Jennifer Kharrl, the optimum number of commission members is six to seven but volunteers to serve in that capacity have been limited in recent years. The Commission meets on a monthly basis to review applications that have been submitted and announced to the public through legal publications.
Additional applications for commission membership are being considered at this time. Requirements to be considered include being a resident of Gem County for at least two years prior to the date of appointment and must remain a resident of the county during their time as a member. Not more than one-third of the commission may reside within an incorporated city in Gem County and at least one-half of the members must reside outside the boundaries of the area of impact of any city.
The significance of the zoning commission’s role is likely to increase in the coming months as the Joint Planning Commission – made up of county and city of Emmett appointees – appears to now be defunct.
The Joint Planning Commission had been charged with keeping the combined Gem County/City of Emmett comprehensive plan updated. It appears now that Gem County will join the rest of the counties in Idaho to have its own comprehensive plan separate from one to be maintained by the City of Emmett.
The Zoning Commission has often utilized the comprehensive plan in the past to guide its decisions.
Details on how each the County and City of Emmett will be pursuing its future comprehensive plan revisions or updates are yet to be formally determined.