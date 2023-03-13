Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


While much of the western United States has had historic snowfall and other weather turbulence this year, the majority of Gem County has had perhaps its most “normal” winter in years. Since the heavy snowfall of “Snowmaggedon” in 2016-17, each subsequent year has had some strange deviations.

Last year’s May 9 snowfall in Gem County, after a premature early warming in February and March, was just the last example of unpredictable weather patterns. With those patterns as an example, the winter of 2022-23 – so far – has been much more aligned with a longer historic view.


Recommended for you

Load comments