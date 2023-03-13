While much of the western United States has had historic snowfall and other weather turbulence this year, the majority of Gem County has had perhaps its most “normal” winter in years. Since the heavy snowfall of “Snowmaggedon” in 2016-17, each subsequent year has had some strange deviations.
Last year’s May 9 snowfall in Gem County, after a premature early warming in February and March, was just the last example of unpredictable weather patterns. With those patterns as an example, the winter of 2022-23 – so far – has been much more aligned with a longer historic view.
That contrasts dramatically with other areas around the country including California with record snowfall in the Sierras. Even the central portion of Idaho has seen above average snowfall in the higher elevations. That snowfall is providing a significant boost to marginally easing drought conditions in parts of the state – particularly the Wood River drainage around Sun Valley.
Last week they reported a new record at the Boise Airport for consecutive days with at least a trace of snowfall - 13 days. That broke a 90-year-old record for consecutive days. It does not come near a record for total snowfall however. Over the 13 days a total of 6 inches fell, but little remained on the ground for more than a few hours.
For Gem County and the Payette River drainage, snow accumulations are really just about normal. As of Monday, Payette River Water Master Neil Shippy reported that the past weekend’s accumulation has finally pushed snowpack just beyond the average mark. “We are just over 104% this morning,” Shippy said. “It’s looking good and we should be right on track for a normal water year. The forecast for continued La Nina conditions into summer would indicate slightly cooler than normal temperatures and slighter wetter than normal conditions.”
The Weiser River drainage to the west and much of the Central Idaho mountain drainage to the east are well above the average numbers. That means there could be concern from some seasonal flooding once the runoff from a Spring melt begins, but Shippy says there is not a major concern for that in the Payette drainage system at this time.
“We will continue to monitor the snowpack melt which usually begins in early April and reaches its peak in early June,” Shippy said. “Without a major heat wave or torrential rains on that snowpack, we are confident that it will be manageable this year.”
About two-thirds of the drainage into the Payette system is below the two flood control reservoirs at Cascade and Deadwood. That means there are few man-made controls to implement if a major fast-melt occurs. Flows from the two reservoirs can be reduced to allow the lower drainage to have room to flow, but the drainage below those dams are essentially uncontrolled.
Shippy points to the low current river flows in the Payette drainage as an indicator of another factor that might mitigate potential Spring flooding.
“We are currently running about half as much flow in the lower Payette as normal,” Shippy said. “That tells us that much of the current melt and rainfall in the lower elevations is being absorbed directly into the ground and is not creating significant early runoff.”
That is a good thing, according to Shippy.
“We have seen ground water levels decreasing the last few years and not being fully restored. What’s happening right now is needed,” Shippy said. “We have found that while root levels of moisture have been decent the last few years, the next levels down have been dry and restoring those second and third levels of groundwater will help us rebound from the extreme irrigation needs the past few years have demanded.”
Shippy says that a statewide drought committee will be meeting in the next few weeks and for the first time in nearly a decade the majority of the State may be declared to no longer to be in a drought status.
Emmett fruit grower Lance Phillips says that the winter and early spring currently being experienced is more par for the course in Gem County.
“This is perhaps the first winter since Snowmaggedon in 2016-17 that we have had a consistent temperature and precipitation winter,” Phillips said. “No extreme cold nor abnormal early warming trends. The fruit is responding well and the mild winter has allowed us to get weeks ahead of schedule with the pruning. If we maintain the temperatures and precipitation that are projected for the next couple of months we should see a smooth progress toward having more normal fruit crop cycle.”
That means a cherry harvest in early to mid-June rather than late June and July like last year.
"We should see the first cherry and peach blossoms about April 10," Phillips said. "That's more like normal."
Both Phillips and Shippy are cautious, however, as what appears to be the projected pattern isn’t always what materializes.
“There is always room for the unpredictable,” said Phillips. “That’s the reality that agriculture has had to deal with forever.”
Shippy says the projection of the West transitioning from a three-year La Nina model toward a neutral model as this year progresses could be a harbinger of at least a temporary return to “normal”.