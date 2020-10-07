The 2020 Presidential election is officially Nov. 3 but voting is already underway in Gem County through the absentee ballot option.
Unlike some neighboring counties that have had issues getting enough poll workers to open all traditional polling locations, Gem County will have all thirteen of its precinct balloting locations open.
Gem County Clerk Shelly Tilton reports that her office began mailing out requested absentee ballots a couple weeks ago and are sending more out daily as requests are received. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23. Completed absentee ballots must be received at the clerk’s office no later than 8 p.m., Nov. 3.
Tilton also announced that in addition to the 13 polling places that will be open on November 3, in person early voting will be taking place at the Gem County Courthouse, Oct. 19-30, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in this year’s General Election is Friday, Oct. 9. After that voters can register when they either vote early or vote at the polls.
Gem County voters will face a relatively sparse ballot in most races but there are some crowded fields in a couple of them.
Seven candidates appear on the Presidential ballot, representing four parties and three appear as independents.
Four candidates are vying for a seat in the U.S. Senate and three are on the ballot for U.S. Congress from the First District.
The only contested race on the county wide or legislative ballot is for the State Senator position from Legislative District 8. Incumbent Steven Thayn is being challenged by Bill Sifford and Kirsten Faith Richardson.
To other items appear on the Gem County ballot.
One is a non-partisan vote whether to retain Third District Magistate Judge Tyler Smith.
The other is an Idaho Constitutional Amendment. The amendment, HJR4, would permanently set the number of State senators, and thus legislative districts at 35. That is the number currently elected but the current constitution allows for a flexible 30 to 35 senators which can be manipulated after each census when legislative district lines are drawn.
Profiles of all ballot candidates will appear in the Oct. 14 Messenger Index and candidate responses to a series of questions will be presented in the Oct. 21 edition.