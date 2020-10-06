A series of spikes in positive tests for the coronavirus COVID-19 has prompted the Southwest District Health Department to move Gem County back into the Orange Alert classification of its health alert assessment matrix. The move came last week after the county had spent the past couple of weeks upgraded to Yellow.
According to the release from SWDH on Thursday, Gem County was moved to the “orange health alert level due to an increasing incident rate, high hospitalization rate, and increased frequency of cluster outbreaks.”
At the time of its assessment SWDH had determined that Gem County currently had a daily incident rate of 2.41 daily cases per 10,000 people, which was a dramatic increase over the previous reporting period.
“Gem County currently has a hospitalization rate of 15.38 percent for COVID-19 patients,” according to the SDWH report. “Three congregate care facilities are facing sustained COVID-19 outbreaks.”
Two-thirds of new cases that were contacted knew where they were exposed to COVID-19, which is trending up but still points to sustained community transmission according to SWDH. (See story on how SWDH is tracing cases on A10 of this edition of the Messenger Index.)
Affecting Schools
SWDH pointed to “multiple schools seeing cluster outbreaks and transmission within the school.”
SWDH also reported that Emmett schools had 115 students or staff placed in a quarantine status. Those numbers are from a specific report date and may or may not reflect current numbers. Those in quarantine have been identified as a close contact of a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for systems.
With numbers for quarantine or ill students increasing, Emmett Schools Superintendent Craig Woods and the Emmett School District engaged the “Crush the Curve” organization for a drive-thru testing clinic last Thursday.
“This will give us more data as we evaluate our COVID statistics,” Woods said. “We’re moving into our second month of face-to-face learning. We don’t want to lose that momentum, and we also want good and reliable data to make appropriate decisions.”
So far, Woods explained, the 4 new confirmed and 9 probable cases can be traced back to family members who already tested positive. Probable cases are where doctors or Southwest District Health Department determine a person probably has COVID because of symptoms and exposure to someone who is already a “confirmed” case.
The spike in quarantines ten days ago and early last week are a result of those students who came in contact with those confirmed and probable cases in school. Emmett High School students did not attend school the previous Friday, Sept. 25 so the buildings could be thoroughly cleaned before students returned to class the following Monday.
“We’ve had quite a few disappointed students — students in tears — because they’ve been told they have to quarantine for 14 days,” Woods said. “We understand that. We want to contain this so more students are not in the same situation.”
“We want to keep schools open, but we also have to keep them safe for students and staff. But even if several students show that they have COVID, doesn’t mean we are going to shut schools down because they will already be home and not infecting other students.”
“As we work through this pandemic, please monitor your student’s health and don’t send them to school if they are sick,” Woods said.
Teachers are working with quarantined students so they can keep up with their school work and if you haven’t heard from them, please contact your child’s teacher.
“Sending them to school when they are sick only compounds the problem and could jeopardize our in-classroom learning,” Woods said. “I think everyone would agree that in-person learning is a better experience for everyone.”
Meanwhile, the Emmett School District will remain in the “Yellow” category this week, based on criteria Woods reviewed Monday with Southwest District Health Department and Emmett health officials.
It was noted in the Monday meetings that while the county peaked on Sept. Sept. 29 with a 35.5 rolling seven day average of new cases — the highest recorded since the COVID record keeping began in March — by Monday that average had dropped to 12.6 and would support a Yellow alert.
The school makes its determinations weekly.
SWDH does not change a county’s alert status weekly, even if there is marked change, only every two-weeks to allow for some of the data spikes and dips to average out.
Although masking in most cases is not required within the Emmett School District under the yellow category, health officials continue to recommend masks to help contain the number of positive cases.